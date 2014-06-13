Celebrity couples don’t exactly have the best track records when it comes to staying together, and some of those who get engaged end up not even making down the aisle.
From Miley Cyrus’ on and off again engagement to Liam Hemsworth to the split of Paris and Paris (remember them?!), here, 7 celebrity couples who called off their weddings.
To the surprise of few, Miley Cyrus announced her split from Liam Hemsworth in September of 2013, just weeks after her scandalous performance at the MTV VMAs. They were engaged for over a year—Liam popped the question when Miley was only 19!
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
We’re not going to blame Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson’s demise on their age gap—she was 21 and him 39 when their engagement ended in 2008. We’re just going to blame it on the fact this couple is still just so freakin’ weird.
Photo:
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Maui Film Festival At Wailea
In about a span of year, Big Sean, then 26, and Naya Rivera, 27, met, got engaged, and broke off said engagement. And when the relationship ended in April of 2014, things got real nasty. As of June 2014, Naya even deleted her Twitter account and erased all photo evidence of her ex!
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Dell
Katie Holmes and Chris Klein seemed like the real deal when they dated from 2000-2003. But after getting engaged in ’03, the couple’s unusually long engagement led to a breakup in 2005.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne has had two broken engagements! The first was in 2010 with Luke Worrall (she was 25 and him just 20), and the second happened earlier this year when she ended things with Matthew Mosshart (pictured here).
Photo:
Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for amfAR
Remember Paris squared? We should’ve know that when Paris Hilton got engaged to Paris Latsis after only five months of dating and at the ages of 24 and 22, respectively, that it wasn’t going to be a forever kinda thing. These guys split in October 2005 after just a four month engagement.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Carson Daly and Tara Reid were 28 and 25 when they broke up after a two year relationship and nine months of being engaged, so at least they were old enough to know what they were doing. But the breakup was so messy and childish that when it happened back in 2001, we just assumed they were much younger than they actually were.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images