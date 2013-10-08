10 Celebrities Who Became (Not So Successful) Singers

Today marks the debut of Paris Hilton‘s new single and music video “Good Time,” which is just as breathy as you might expect. Paris first came onto the music scene in 2006 with the album titled (what else?) “Paris.”
We kind of admire the socialite for wanting to continue with music, despite the many naysayers that bashed her first album. After al, most celebs who foray into music give up as quickly as they started.
From Alyssa Milano to Naomi Campbell (what?!), we rounded up 10 celebrities who recorded songs.
Be honest: Which of these albums do you own?
Paris Hilton
Paris and her blue contacts are back for the single "Good Time" featuring Lil Wayne. Despite being an heiress, a reality star and a general "it girl," Paris made the transition into music in 2006 with the song "Stars Are Blind." Although it received a lot of criticism, it ended up being in the top ten in 17 different countries.
Lindsay Lohan
Before all her legal troubles began, Lindsay was just another actress who wanted to prove to the world that she could sing (and dance). In 2004 she released her first album "Speak," which the easy-to-forget single "Rumors." In 2005 she followed it up with another album, "A Little More Personal (Raw)." We think she should take another stab at music. It couldn't be any worse than her last film "The Canyons."
Scarlett Johansson
She's beautiful and a great actress, so naturally we wanted Scarlett to fail when she announced she was going to give music a try. Unfortunately for our self-esteem, she's pretty good at that, too. In 2008 she released the album "Anywhere I Lay My Head" with the single "Falling Down," which featured David Bowie. And in 2009 she collaborated with singer Pete Yorn on the album "Break Up" with the single "Relator."
Kim Kardashian
Like Paris Hilton, Kim has a sex tape and a reality show, so naturally her next move was to do a single. In 2010 she released the music video for "Jam (Turn it Up)." And we hope that's the last song we hear from her.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth first showed off her singing prowess in the movie "Duets," and she released a music video for the "Cruisin'" cover. From there she's also picked singing roles in the movie "Country Strong" and the show "Glee."
Photo:
Scott Garfield
Naomi Campbell
Possibly the most surprising celebrity-turned-singer is supermodel Naomi Campbell. In 1994 she released the album "Babywoman" with the single "Love and Tears," which actually sounds very Madonna-esque.
Tyra Banks
Being a supermodel and media mogul wasn't enough for Tyra, who released the single "Shake Ya Body" in 2004. She also released a single with Kobe Bryant (what?!) called "K.O.B.E."
Milla Jovovich
She's a model, an actress, a designer and it turns out she's a singer, too. In 1994, Milla released the album "The Divine Comedy" and in 1998 she recorded "The People Tree Sessions."
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Let's face it: No matter what Jamie-Lynn does, she'll always be Meadow from "The Sopranos" to us. That might explain why her 2001 single "Cry Baby" did so badly. In 2007 the actress admitted to being embarassed of her album.
Photo:
© Edel Music/BAB Music
Alyssa Milano
Possibly the most successful singer on this list, Alyssa gained a lot of popularity for her music in Japan in the late 80s and early 90s. She signed a deal for a five-album record deal in Japan (which included the single "Look in My Heart"), but when asked about crossing over to the US, she said "I'm not interested in crossing over. I'd much rather have it released where it's appreciated than laughed at."