10 Celebrities Who Became (Not So Successful) Singers

Today marks the debut of Paris Hilton‘s new single and music video “Good Time,” which is just as breathy as you might expect. Paris first came onto the music scene in 2006 with the album titled (what else?) “Paris.”

We kind of admire the socialite for wanting to continue with music, despite the many naysayers that bashed her first album. After al, most celebs who foray into music give up as quickly as they started.

From Alyssa Milano to Naomi Campbell (what?!), we rounded up 10 celebrities who recorded songs.

Be honest: Which of these albums do you own?