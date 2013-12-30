StyleCaster
We Can't Believe These 20 Celebrities Are The Same Age

Julie Gerstein
by
Not everyone ages in the same way or at the same rate, and it’s pretty amazing to see how different celebrities who are the same chronological age can appear two, three, or even sometimes ten years apart from one another.

We would have never guessed, for instance, that Taylor Momsen, and Ariana Grande were the same age (they’re both 20). Or that Diane Kruger and Melissa Joan Hart were born the same year either (amazingly, they’re both 37.)

MORE: 50 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age

Yet, there you go. The following gallery serves as a critical reminder why exercise, eating right, and staying out of the damn sun is key to looking young.

Take a look at our gallery of stars from ages 20 to 39, and share your tips for looking young in the comments!

34: Paris Hilton and Rachel Bilson

22: Miley Cyrus and Kate Upton

25: Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart

22: Taylor Momsen and Ariana Grande

24: Shailene Woodley and Emma Roberts

 

25: Ashley Benson and Taylor Swift

27: Adele and Rihanna

28: Ke$ha and Naya Rivera

29: Linday Lohan and Lady Gaga

30: Anna Kendrick and Carey Mulligan

31: Olivia Wilde and Frieda Pinto 

32: Mila Kunis and Miranda Kerr

33: Whitney Cummings and Jessica Biel

35: Kim Kardashian and Kristen Bell

36: Coco Austin and Kourtney Kardashian

37: Nicole Scherzinger and Rachel McAdams

38: Jessica Chastain and Kerry Washington

39: Diane Kruger and Melissa Joan Hart

40: Tara Reid and Drew Barrymore

41: Penelope Cruz and Lil Kim

