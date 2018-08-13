How 4 Different Celebrities Wore White Fringe This Weekend

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen, singer Rita Ora, model Winnie Harlow and model Jasmine Tookes are very different people. Yet, all four of them were on the same sartorial page this weekend. Each of the stars stepped out in all-white ensembles complete with fringe detailing. I know—as I scrolled through my Insta feed, I couldn’t believe it either.

Seeing four celebrities wearing similar outfits within the span of a few days is nothing new. Thong bikinis are all over Instagram right now. So are beaded bags. And tiny sunglasses. But white fringe doesn’t have the same omnipresence these other trends do—in fact, I wouldn’t have even called it a trend before white fringe magically showed up in four places at once this weekend.

If anyone needed evidence that great minds think alike, this is it.

Scroll down to see how each celebrity styled her delightfully fringe-y white get-up. But be warned, after seeing these, you’ll probably want some white fringe of your own.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jepsen took to the Outside Lands stage in a white cropped tee and high-waisted white fringe pants. She topped her retro ensemble off with some tangerine hoop earrings and matching tangerine sunnies.

Rita Ora

Ora performed at the Unicef Summer Gala in a floor-length white poncho, lined with fringe detailing. Where Jepsen went vintage, Ora went full-on glam.

Winnie Harlow

Harlow stepped out in a going-out ensemble that’s equal parts bold and bolder. Bold: wearing a jumpsuit covered in head-to-toe fringe. Bolder: wearing an all-white outfit to a bar.

Jasmine Tookes

Tookes opted for a less literal interpretation of white fringe. Her pleated, layered skirt offers the illusion of fringe—and the beaded detailing on her bodice pays homage to fringe’s textured intricacy.