Celebrities in Sweatpants, Part IV: 10 Stars Who Are Totally Unrecognizable

It’s that time again! In the fourth installment of our series Celebrities in Sweatpants, we take a look at a gamut of celebrities who look entirely unlike themselves. In everything from post-gym gear to casual Starbucks-fetching looks, these stars would be easy to pass by without a double-take, any day of the week.
This week we see a couple repeat offenders: Miley Cyrus, who seems to change sweat looks much like a chameleon changes the color of its skin–regularly. Jessica Alba is back with yet another under-the-radar outfit, in which she still manages to look sickeningly gorgeous.
Read on for 10 stars who look completely unrecognizable in their sweats!Embed from Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne
Remember Kelly Osbourne before she had pastel purple hair? Yeah, we don’t either.
Miley Cyrus
The only thing recognizable about this shot of Miley is her Jonas Brothers T-shirt.
Liv Tyler
The video vixen and plus-size model would barely be worth a second glance in this casual attire.
Katie Price
The one-time model and British tabloid star looks certifiably insane leaving her house with a full set of rollers in.
Molly Sims
The supermodel makes us feel a lot better about how we look when we leave the gym.
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox
Were it not for Brian’s seemingly omnipresent stubble, this couple would fly completely under the radar.
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Ever since rocking her perfectly coiffed ‘do throughout teen favorite “Can’t Hardly Wait,” we’ve secretly idolized JLH. Her sweatpants look changes nothing.
Jessica Alba
The super-hot actress remains disturbingly super-hot even in her off-duty casual clothes.
Sandra Bullock
Sandy, is that really you?!
Halle Berry
The thing we’re most fascinated by in this shot of Halle is those shoes. What are they?