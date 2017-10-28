StyleCaster
30 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear a Headband That Won’t Give You 7th Grade Vibes

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

With celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, and Eva Mendes showing up on the red carpet with their locks fastened with adorable elastic wreaths, we can safely say: The headband trend is officially back. Once relegated to the discount bins at your favorite mall shop or on the heads children under the age of 10, headbands haven’t been at their peak popularity for a while. However, with more and more stars opting for headbands instead of crazy-styled locks, it seems like the horseshoe-shaped hair accessory is making a comeback.

MORE: 9 Accessories That Always Look Good on Short Hair

Serving a multitude of purposes, including keeping hair out of your eyes and sweat from running down your face, headbands are a multi-functional accessory that’ll elevate most hairstyles in a matter of seconds. Given the on-the-go lives of our favorite stars, it makes sense that more celebrities are ditching the hours of blowouts and reaching for the easy, fuss-free accessory instead. From intricate gold wreaths to fun patterned scarves, here are 30 super-chic ways celebrities are styling headbands.

1 of 30
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Zendaya Headband
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Hailey Baldwin Headband
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Millie Bobby Brown Headband
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Cara Delevingne Headband
Cara Delevingne
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Amber Rose Headband
Amber Rose
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Charlize Theron Headband
Charlize Theron
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Zoe Saldana Headband
Zoe Saldana
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Eva Mendes Headband
Eva Mendes
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Lupita Nyong'o Headband
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Taylor Swift Headband
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Diane Kruger Headband
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Elle Fanning Headband
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Emma Roberts Headband
Emma Roberts
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Ruth Negga Headband
Ruth Negga
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Emma Watson Headband
Emma Watson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Hayden Panettiere Headband
Hayden Panettiere
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Salma Hayek Headband
Salma Hayek
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Janelle Monae Headband
Janelle Monae
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Jennifer Garner Headband
Jennifer Garner
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Katy Perry Headband
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Keira Knightley Headband
Keira Knightley
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Kesha Headband
Kesha
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Kirsten Dunst Headband
Kirsten Dunst
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Michelle Williams Headband
Michelle Williams
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Natalie Portman Headband
Natalie Portman
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Nicole Kidman Headband
Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Nicole Richie Headband
Nicole Richie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Paris Hilton Headband
Paris Hilton
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Rachel Bilson Headband
Rachel Bilson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Have Worn Headbands | Scarlett Johansson Headband
Scarlett Johansson
Photo: Getty Images

