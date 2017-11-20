StyleCaster
21 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear a Fanny Pack Without Looking Like a Tourist

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

We’re talking about fanny packs. You might know them as your mom’s (or dad’s, TBH) beloved ’80s go-to pouch  that was paired with neon-pink tights or acid-wash jeans while bopping to Prince’s (R.I.P.) “When Doves Cry.”

The fanny pack, either adored or despised, made its mark in American fashion in the ’80s and ’90s, but regrettably fell out of favor when people realized Jerry from “Seinfeld” was kind of right when he said it looked like a small animal was eating our belts.

MORE: How to Wear a Fanny Pack—and 15 Amazing Ones to Shop Now

Some of us though—like Rossella Jardini, designer for Moschino in 2012 and myself, not a designer but a wearer of clothes—never wanted the fanny pack to die. Jardini proved she was a fan when she unapologetically sent fanny packs down the F/W 2012-2013 runway. People did not take to her structured fanny, but come 2016 and 2017 and the packs have reemerged as the street-style accessory. Brands like Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga, and Salvatore Ferragamo sent the hip holster down catwalks this past season.

MORE: 17 Genius Ways Celebrities Have Styled Dresses Over Pants and Jeans

Celebrities, though, have slowly been bringing the waist bag back since its debut five years ago, and now with brands making more diverse fanny packs—like across the shoulder or for men—the bag has rocketed to Hollywood-approved stardom. From Sarah Jessica Parker in 2014 to Beyoncé just a few weeks ago, the fanny pack looks like it’s here to stay. Take a look at 21 celebs who strutted in this season’s favorite waist bags, and get ready to buy one for yourself.

1 of 21
Beyoncé

In a dressing room in October, 2017

Photo: Instagram/beyonce
View this post on Instagram

errands ❤️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner

At home in August, 2017

Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah

In Berlin in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

In Glastonbury in June, 2016

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Fergie
Fergie

In Los Angeles in August, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Quavo from Migos
Quavo from Migos

In Atlanta in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

In New York City in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway

In New York City in April, 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Jordyn Woods

In New York City in October, 2017

Photo: Instagram/jordynwoods
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Jonathan Cheban
Jonathan Cheban

In Los Angeles in August, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth

In New York City in January, 2016

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Rita Ora
Rita Ora

In New York City in October, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker

In New York City in September, 2014

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Dwayne Wade
Dwayne Wade

In Los Angeles in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

In Los Angeles in January, 2015

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Reginae Carter
Reginae Carter

In Atlanta in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

In Beverly Hills in October, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Logic
Logic

In Inglewood in August, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

In Palm Springs in April, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs | Tara Reid
Tara Reid

In Los Angeles in May, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Fanny Packs |
Suki Waterhouse

In New York City in July, 2016

Photo: Getty Images

