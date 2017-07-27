StyleCaster
Share

13 Celebrities Who Traded Their Shirts For Bras

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Celebrities Who Traded Their Shirts For Bras

by
13 Celebrities Who Traded Their Shirts For Bras
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

When Kim Kardashian West stepped out recently in a blazer, velvet leggings, and a sheer bra for a top, we were a little shook—until we realized it’s 2017, and anyone can wear whatever the hell they want to. At second glance, though, we realized the look was bookmark-worthy, if only because it takes a hell of a lot of confidence to wear something, well, see-through in public.

MORE: 10 Celebrities Who DGAF About Hair Down There

20065301 1908365406084399 1835436557205504000 n 13 Celebrities Who Traded Their Shirts For Bras

Credit: Instagram | @kimkardashian

In fact, a lot of our favorite celebs have shed their shirts for the bare-minimum look, subbing a bra for an actual shirt. (And when it’s this hot, can you blame ‘em?)  Some went all in, like Shay Mitchell, who went for the knitted-bra, while others decided to test the waters, like Zendaya, who wore a lace body suit by her own clothing line. If you’re feeling brave like these celebs, try pairing your favorite bra with a sheer shirt, or opt for high-waisted shorts if you’re afraid of feeling too over-exposed.

Sure, the bra-as-a-top thing is sort of a weird epidemic—and probably not something we recommend wearing to the office— but we’re not mad about it. Ahead, check out all the best celebrity-approved shirtless looks.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: instagram / @zendaya
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Photo: instagram / @gigihadid
Halsey
Halsey
Photo: instagram / @iamhalsey
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell
Photo: instagram / @shaymitchell
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson
Photo: instagram / @ashleybenson
Troian Bellisario
Troian Bellisario
Photo: instagram / @sleepinthegardn
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan
Photo: instagram / @jennadewan
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
Photo: instagram / @parishilton
Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose
Photo: instagram / @rubyrose
Jessie J
Jessie J
Photo: instagram / @jessiej
Christina Milian
Christina Milian
Photo: instagram / @christinamilian

Next slideshow starts in 10s

5 Tried-and-True Drugstore Liquid Eyeliners That Won't Budge

5 Tried-and-True Drugstore Liquid Eyeliners That Won't Budge
  • Bella Thorne
  • Zendaya
  • Ashley Graham
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Halsey
  • Shay Mitchell
  • Ashley Benson
  • Troian Bellisario
  • Jenna Dewan
  • Paris Hilton
  • Ruby Rose
  • Jessie J
  • Christina Milian
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share