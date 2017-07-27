13 Celebrities Who Traded Their Shirts For Bras

When Kim Kardashian West stepped out recently in a blazer, velvet leggings, and a sheer bra for a top, we were a little shook—until we realized it’s 2017, and anyone can wear whatever the hell they want to. At second glance, though, we realized the look was bookmark-worthy, if only because it takes a hell of a lot of confidence to wear something, well, see-through in public.

In fact, a lot of our favorite celebs have shed their shirts for the bare-minimum look, subbing a bra for an actual shirt. (And when it’s this hot, can you blame ‘em?) Some went all in, like Shay Mitchell, who went for the knitted-bra, while others decided to test the waters, like Zendaya, who wore a lace body suit by her own clothing line. If you’re feeling brave like these celebs, try pairing your favorite bra with a sheer shirt, or opt for high-waisted shorts if you’re afraid of feeling too over-exposed.

Sure, the bra-as-a-top thing is sort of a weird epidemic—and probably not something we recommend wearing to the office— but we’re not mad about it. Ahead, check out all the best celebrity-approved shirtless looks.