Celebrities Are Already Wearing Spring 2015 Runway Looks

If stars have access to anything, it’s amazing clothes. Specifically, access to off-the-runway clothes before they hit stores, or—in some cases—before they’re even produced for retail. This is evident every fall by the sheer number of A-listers who start to step out—some as early as September and October—in next spring’s designs.

Fashion Month just wrapped up in Paris two weeks ago, and we’re already seeing stars like Emma Stone, Keira Knightley, Kristen Stewart, and Cara Delevingne stepping out in Spring 2015 looks by top labels including Balmain, Jason Wu, and Valentino at premieres, parties, fashion events, and red carpets.

Click through the gallery to see which starlets have been wearing Spring 2015 runway looks before they’ve even hit the stores, and let us know which outfits are your favorite!