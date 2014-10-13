StyleCaster
Celebrities Are Already Wearing Spring 2015 Runway Looks

If stars have access to anything, it’s amazing clothes. Specifically, access to off-the-runway clothes before they hit stores, or—in some cases—before they’re even produced for retail. This is evident every fall by the sheer number of A-listers who start to step out—some as early as September and October—in next spring’s designs.

Fashion Month just wrapped up in Paris two weeks ago, and we’re already seeing stars like Emma Stone, Keira Knightley, Kristen Stewart, and Cara Delevingne stepping out in Spring 2015 looks by top labels including Balmain, Jason Wu, and Valentino at premieres, parties, fashion events, and red carpets.

Click through the gallery to see which starlets have been wearing Spring 2015 runway looks before they’ve even hit the stores, and let us know which outfits are your favorite!

1 of 10

Emma Stone wears Jason Wu Spring 2015 to the premiere of "Birdman."

Kate Mara wears J. Mendel Spring '15 to a Jimmy Choo event.

Keira Knightley wears Valentino Spring 2015 to a photocall for 'The Imitation Game' during the 58th BFI London Film Festival.

Cara Delevingne wears Balmain Spring 2015 to a CR Fashion Book Iaunch party in Paris. 

Kristen Stewart wears J. Mendel Spring '15 at the 'Camp X-Ray' New York premiere.

Diane Kruger wears Michael Van Der Ham to the New York premiere of 'The Affair.'

 Rosie Huntington Whiteley wears Balmain Spring '15 to a CR Fashion Book launch party in Paris. 

 Gwyneth Paltrow wears Roland Mouret spring '15 to a luncheon in L.A.

Marion Cotillard wears Dior Spring 2015 at the 'Time Out Of Mind' premiere during the New York Film Festival.

Ruth Wilson wears Christopher Kane Spring '15 to the premiere of 'The Affair' 

