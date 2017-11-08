11 Famous Women Who Posed Topless or Nude for a Good Cause

These days, topless celebrity photos on Instagram are about as common as Starbucks selfies or pictures of swirled ice cream cones. They’re everywhere, and we have no problem with them. Along with being sizzling AF, a lot of these topless (and sometimes nude) celebrity selfies have an important reason behind them—whether it be to call out the policing of women’s bodies on social media or to break down the fourth wall of Photoshopping and body insecurities.
It’s not a bad plan either. If you’re looking to draw attention to a good cause, naked Instagram selfies are some of the most eye-catching ways to do that. Plus, there’s nothing wrong with showing skin. The more body-positive we can be, the better. Clearly, Hollywood is feeling the same, which is why more and more stars are stripping down for the betterment of society. Ahead, take a look at 11 famous women who posed topless for a good cause.
Emily Ratajkowski and Kim kardashian
After Kim Kardashian was slut-shamed for posting a naked selfie, with the caption, "I have nothing to wear. LOL," Emily Ratajkowski was one of the first stars to come to her defense. Shortly after, Ratajkowski posted a topless mirror selfie of her and Kardashian flipping off the camera to communicate that women are not to be shamed nor sexualized for their bodies.
"However sexual our bodies may be, we need to hve the freedom as women to choose whn & how we express our sexuality," Ratajkowski later tweeted.
Bella Thorne
To break down the fourth wall of celebrity, Thorne posted a nude picture from her GQ Mexico photoshoot on Instagram. In the caption, she explained that she specifically asked the magazine not to retouch her photos. She also touched on insecurities and explained, no matter how "perfect" fans may think she is, she struggles with body image issues too.
"Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it," Thorne wrote. "But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL."
Paris Jackson
To show herself—rolls and all—Jackson posted a topless photo on Instagram of her lounging in her backyard in just a pair of gray Calvin Klein underwear. She captioned the photo, "comfortable in my rolls. fuck wit me."
Naomi Campbell
To hit back at Instagram nipple ban for women, Campbell posted a shot from her Garage magazine photoshoot, in which both of her breasts—nipples included—were visible. "#freethenipple," she captioned the photo. Unfortunately, the post was later taken down by Instagram. Still, Campbell's intent continues to resonate with users on how Instagram's nipple ban is policing women's bodies.
Chelsea Handler
Handler is an avid #freethenipple activist on Instagram. The comedian has posted a handful of nipple-baring selfies, all of which have been taken down. Fed up by the sexism on the social media platform, Handler called out Instagram in a post for taking down yet another #freethenipple selfie.
"If a man posts a photo of his nipples, it's ok, but not a woman? Are we in 1825?" she captioned a screenshot of her post being taken down because it doesn't follow Instagram's "Community Guidelines."
Alicia Keys
To shine a light on the We Are Here movement, a coalition of organizations fighting for social justice, environmental change, and gender equality, among other goals, Keys posted a photo of her topless with a peace sign painted on her pregnant belly. "It’s you and me on a mission to create a kinder and more peaceful world," she wrote in her caption.
Demi Lovato
In an effort to show an untouched version of herself, Lovato posted a shot from her Vanity Fair photoshoot. In the caption, the singer revealed that she specifically asked the magazine not to retouch her photos. In the caption of the picture, which showed Lovato's fully naked backside, the artist detailed her requests for the magazine, which also included no makeup.
"Three rules: no makeup, no clothes, no retouching," she wrote.
Mel B
To encourage women to embrace their own flaws, Mel B posted a topless photo of herself looking into the mirror while covering her breasts with her arms. In her caption, the former Spice Girl declared that she's "comfortable in [her] skin" and urged other women to feel the same.
"As a women I Embrace my flaws and I'm comfortable in my own skin,might as well im gonna be in it for the rest of my life,I'm the kinda girl that has absolutely no desire to fit in,ladies we gotta love the skin we are in #feelinmyself," she wrote.
Miley Cyrus
Partnering with Marc Jacobs's "Protect the Skin You're In" campaign, which seeks to raise awareness and funds for melanoma research, Cyrus posed completely nude with the campaign's motto bared across her chest, covering her nipples. The picture, which also shows Cyrus covering her privates with her hands, was printed on t-shirts, with the funds going towards skin cancer research.
Katy Perry
To encourage Americans to vote in the 2016 Presidential election, Perry partnered with "Funny or Die" to produce and star in a nude sketch. Judging from the singer's Instagram caption, Perry clearly knew the effect going nude on the internet would have and how it could help influence voters.