17 Celebrities to Follow on Snapchat

Ah, Snapchat. Love it or hate it, the app that launched a billion rainbow pukers—and corresponding Bitmojis—are here to stay. The Snap is unique in that it gives a viewer somewhat of an unedited, behind-the-scenes look at someone’s life, albeit often behind a cat filter. And while you probably starting using it as a way to talk to your friends sans breadcrumbs (well, sort of), Snapchat has quickly turned into one of the best places to catch celebs actually being themselves.

Less contrived than Instagram, Snapchat offers the truest behind-the-scenes look at a the life of A Famous Person—save for those crappy National Enquirer covers. You can watch them workout, cook dinner, play with their kids, and yes, go for a ride in their private jet, all without the Facetune. Ahead, we compiled a list of 17 celebrities to follow Snapchat—including two you probably forgot existed.