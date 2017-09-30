StyleCaster
12 Times Celebrities Got Ridiculously High On Camera

by
There are a lot of activities we wish we could do with our favorite celebrity: cooking with Chrissy Teigen, selfie-taking with the Kardashians, perusing pictures of Zayn Malik on the internet with Gigi Hadid. The list goes on. But perhaps the activity we’ve been dying to do the most is getting high with our favorite weed-loving celebrities.

And though it’s unlikely we’ll ever have Rihanna pass us her blunt, we can at least smoke with them in spirit. Thanks to social media, footage of celebrities blazing it is about as common a sponsored Instagram ad. They’re everywhere, and, for the most part, celebrities share them themselves.

To help you decide which A-lister would be your dream bong-hitting buddy, we rounded up 12 times celebrities were caught on camera getting high. See them, ahead.

Bella Thorne
http://wonderlandgirlforever.tumblr.com/post/150086830855/badgalriri
http://wonderlandgirlforever.tumblr.com/post/150086830855/badgalriri
Rihanna
http://1heyjoe.tumblr.com/post/67447790720
http://1heyjoe.tumblr.com/post/67447790720
Miley Cyrus
http://weedmonkeyweed.tumblr.com/post/74095088448/wiz-khalifa
http://weedmonkeyweed.tumblr.com/post/74095088448/wiz-khalifa
Wiz Khalifa
http://fireinmyfeet.tumblr.com/post/83749440317
http://fireinmyfeet.tumblr.com/post/83749440317
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Zayn Malik
http://pokerfxce.tumblr.com/post/133309609644/smoking-weed-brazil
http://pokerfxce.tumblr.com/post/133309609644/smoking-weed-brazil
Lady Gaga
http://ra1212.tumblr.com/post/136915971218/jennifer-lawrence-and-josh-hutcherson-smoking
http://ra1212.tumblr.com/post/136915971218/jennifer-lawrence-and-josh-hutcherson-smoking
Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson
http://frank-oceaan.tumblr.com/post/87829065933
http://frank-oceaan.tumblr.com/post/87829065933
Frank Ocean
http://the---changeling.tumblr.com/post/128628105618
http://the---changeling.tumblr.com/post/128628105618
Madonna
View this post on Instagram

we got married #whitelove

A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on

View this post on Instagram

we got married #whitelove

A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on

Ilana Glazer

