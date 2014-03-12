Celebs Share Their Favorite Hotels Around the Globe

Ever wonder what Kristen Stewart’s favorite hotel is? What about Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld? Their answers might just surprise you.

Scroll through the gallery above to find out. And share your thoughts in the comments below, what’s your favorite hotel of all time?

1 of 5 Kristen Stewart The "Twilight" star attests that The Bowery Hotel in New York City is her favorite hotel in the world. "The cool people there make me want to be more interesting," she says. The Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, New York City; theboweryhotel.com. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival Jennifer Garner A-lister Jennifer Garner likes to relax at The San Ysidro Ranch in Southern California during her downtime, which is few and far between. It's "the best hideaway," she says. The San Ysidro Ranch, 900 San Ysidro Lane, Montecito, California; sanysidroranch.com. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Karl Lagerfeld As for Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld, the designer favors Raffles in Singapore, where he "feels taken care of." Raffles Hotel, 1 Beach Road, Singapore; raffles.com. Photo: Target Presse Agentur Gmbh/Getty Images Nicole Richie L.A. native Nicole Richie is a huge fan of The Beverly Hills Hotel. "I'm there all the time, even though I live in L.A.," she says. The Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, California; dorchestercollection.com. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Styletag Connie Britton "Nashville" star Connie Britton calls The Maroma Resort & Spa her favorite resort. It "has the most coastline," the actress says. The Maroma Resort & Spa, 52 Carretera Cancún-Tulum, Riviera Maya, Mexico; maromahotel.com. Photo: Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for SCAD








