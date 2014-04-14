Surprise! 40 Celebrities That Went To School Together

Have you ever thought to yourself, “It seems like Snoop Dogg and Cameron Diaz have a lot of common history and shared life experiences?” No? Well, then you might be surprised to learn that they both went to the same high school, Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California.

As it happens, celebrities going to the same high school is far more common that you’d think—there are quite a few celebs that shared a grimy gym and lunches of mystery meat, back before they were famous. What’s more, we’re not just talking about high schools in Los Angeles! These high school mates hail from New Jersey, Boston, Georgia, and more.

Chalk it up to talent begetting talent, or maybe there’s just something in the water. However you slice it, you should think twice next time you’re wondering who’s going to make it big from your school—there’s room for more than one star in your graduating class!

