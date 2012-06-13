While You Were Out: Celebrities Who Have Been Robbed

A few years ago, the notorious Hollywood crime posse known as the “Bling Ring” caused quite a stir by robbing the homes of multiple celebrities and making off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry, clothing and art. They were immortalized thanks to E!’s train wreck of a reality show, Pretty Wild, which was supposed to be the network’s next Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but ended up playing more like a particularly trashy season of Law & Order.

Now, a movie is being made detailing the exploits of the Bling Ring (starring the impeccable Emma Watson as a Valley Girl turned jewel thief), so this infamous case is back in the press. And just today, Kanye West‘s Los Angeles mansion was broken into. No word yet on what the thieves made off with, but hopefully his private collection of Air Yeezys was left untouched.

In honor of the continued obsession with the celebrity lifestyle that tends to drive people to do crazy things (like sneak into Paris Hilton‘s house and do all of her cocaine before leaving with $2 million of fine jewelry!), we’ve compiled a gallery of some of the most memorable burglaries of famous people. Click through the slideshow above for a look at the who’s who of burglary victims.