10 Celebrities Reimagined as Works of Art

Celebrities might be considered deities in today’s fame-obsessed culture, but there’s a catch—becoming irrelevant is a looming possibility. Lucky for stars like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, even Vin Diesel, a number of artists with sharp senses of humor managed to stop the passage of time by reimagining the stars as works of art.

Perhaps the best place to find celebs-turned-art is The Carter Family Portrait Gallery, a wildly addictive Tumblr that’s taken almost every famous piece of art from the 1400s onward and incorporates Bey, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, and occasionally a few relevant guests stars like Kanye West.

Worth1000—a collection of online arenas where the worlds best artists compete daily in creative competitions—is another spot to discover interesting celebrity art, as evidenced by the array of “paintings” we saw recently, including Drew Barrymore in full Renaissace garb, and Kardashian made to look like Alicia Florrick from CBS’ initial ad for “The Good Wife.”

Here, we’ve compiled 10 pieces of celebrity art from around the web that are both humorous and poignant—click through and let us know which ones are your favorite!