15 Times Celebrities Looked Identical to the Dancing Girl Emoji

Ever since emojis came into our lives, texting has never been the same. There are dozens (maybe hundreds) of adorable, textable caricatures that perfectly convey our emotions. (Feeling petty? Try the upside-down smiley face. Want someone to know you’re dying of laughter? You’ve got the pick of the litter.) And though everyone has their own emoji interpretations, perhaps the most agreed-upon emoji is the dancing girl—the vibrant woman in the red dress who sums up our excitement more than any combination of smiley faces.
Given the emoji’s popularity, it’s no wonder why dozens of celebrities are popping up in shifty scarlet-red dresses identical to the letter-size woman on our phone screens. And though not all these celebrity red dresses are exactly like the dancing girl’s, there’s no question that the emoji is a fashion icon and is shaking up the style game on the reg. Live out your dancing girl emoji dreams with these 15 celebrity red dresses, ahead.
Jenna Dewan Tatum
"I do use this emoji about 1,000x a day...💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#stylemakers"
Mandy Moore
"Off to the finale screening of #thisisus ... Sometimes you just gotta go dressed as your favorite emoji 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻"
Catherine Zeta-Jones
At the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York City in May 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala in New York City in May 2011.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessica Alba
At the Valentino Garavani Archives Dinner Party in Versailles, France, in July 2010.
Photo:
Getty Images
Katy Perry
At amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France, in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
At the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rihanna
At the European premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in London in July 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rita Ora
At amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France, in May 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
At the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles in September 2013.
Photo:
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in August 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
At the Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2015 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 in New York City in February 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Blake Lively
At "The Age of Adaline" premiere in New York City in April 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images