Here’s How Celebs & Politicians Are Reacting to Donald Trump’s *Second* Impeachment

Across social media, celebrities are reacting to Trump’s second impeachment—and the resounding consensus is one of major déjà vu. President Donald Trump was already impeached for the first time in 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Now just over a year later, the House has voted to impeach yet again—making Trump the first U.S. president to ever be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 for Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday, January 13, on charges of incitement of insurrection against the federal government. The vote came one week after the attack on the U.S Capitol, which saw pro-Trump rioters storm the Capitol building in a violent scene that left several dead and many members of Congress fearing for their lives. Following the chaotic events, Wednesday’s vote also marked an unprecedented shift from 2019 as ten Republicans broke party ranks to vote in favor of Trump’s second impeachment.

With just one week left to his term, celebrities and politicians are taking to social media to call for his immediate removal and trial. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer released a statement following Trump’s second impeachment saying that a Senate trial “can begin immediately, with agreement from the current Senate Majority Leader,” a.k.a. Mitch McConnell.

However, Rep. McConnell’s statement on Wednesday revealed he would not consider reconvening the Senate for an emergency session, meaning the trial can only begin after January 19th at the earliest. “But make no mistake,” Schumer explained of the setback, “there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate; there will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors; and if the president is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again.” Judging from these celebrity reactions to Trump’s second impeachment below, many would like to see that happen ASAP.

