Even Celebrities are Freaking Out Over Kim Kardashian’s Bare Butt Cover

Last night Paper magazine succeeded in “breaking the internet” when they released photos of its new cover stars, Kim Kardashian and her shockingly shiny bare ass.
The image obviously got a huge reaction on social media (because, butt) and everyone from Lorde to your mom is talking about it this morning.
Chelsea Handler, queen of the awkward nudie pics, posted a side-by-side of Kim and her own bare bum with the caption, “Can you believe more than 2 ass can fit on the same screen? Guess which one’s real. Your move, instagram.” This of course, in a clear retaliation of her own topless pic being removed from the site.
The celebrity making the most waves with her reaction however, is Naya Rivera, “Glee” star and total Kim Kardashian-lookalike, whose sleuth-y fans actually found a snooty comment she made right there on Kim’s Instagram.
The aforementioned Lorde also went the “mom” route with this snide retort:
https://twitter.com/lordemusic/status/532432442893041664
Andrew Zimmern was flabbergasted from halfway around the world:
Perez Hilton gave major props:
Billy Eichner took time to honor the troops:
Podcaster Jensen Karp has something even better:
“New Girl” star Damon Wayans Jr. is kind of on to the something.. gross:
Kris Jenner was proud of her baby girl’s hard work:
And Kanye West is all about that bass:
https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/532399205537415170
The BIG question out of all of this though: Who got the esteemed pleasure of oiling up Kim’s booty for this shoot?