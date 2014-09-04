Celebrities of All Types React to Joan Rivers’ Death

The world of entertainment lost a matchless talent today, when Joan Rivers passed away at the age of 81. A pioneer for females in comedy, Rivers was an example of a woman who—whether you agreed with her brand of humor or not—never pandered to anyone, and never quivered at the thought of being disliked. Obviously, Twitter is awash with condolences, messages, and memories from all types of people, including actors, musicians, reporters, and—of course—comedians.
https://twitter.com/therealroseanne/status/507614330934661120
https://twitter.com/stevenkolb/status/507631352565362689
https://twitter.com/julieklausner/status/507604371350110209
https://twitter.com/lindsaylohan/status/507619258927308801