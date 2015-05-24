Celebrities Applaud Ireland After Gay Marriage Vote

Progress, people! After a nationwide vote on Friday, Ireland officially became the first country to legalize gay marriage.

Over 60 percent of the 3.2 million people eligible to vote cast ballots, and results showed it was nearly two to one in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage, the New York Times reported. Ireland joins more than 18 other countries that have already legalized gay marriage, but is the first to do so by popular vote.

“Today Ireland has opened up her heart in a way that the whole world will feel,” Irish actor Colin Farrell told E!’s Marc Malkin. “How we have changed our fortune in 24 hours, how we have lit the way, how we have guaranteed a brighter and more loving future for all who call this beautiful land home. Bravo citizens of Ireland.”

To cheer on the referendum, plenty of other famous folks took to Twitter to voice their support, from Miley Cyrus to Neil Patrick Harris.

Fuck yeah Ireland! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 23, 2015

I proudly raise a pint glass of Guinness and toast the people of Ireland for voting by a sweeping majority to legalize same sex marriage! — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) May 23, 2015

The pure joy of it. I'm so proud of Ireland today… We can all take pride in making history. Only sorry I can't be there to celebrate! — Hozier (@Hozier) May 23, 2015

Ireland did it! The 1st country to legalize marriage equality by popular vote, but they won't be the last! What an incredible accomplishment — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2015

Go Ireland go! Show the world how to lead with love. So proud to be Irish today. 🍀💍👬👭✌❤️ #marriageequality #IrelandVoteYes — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 22, 2015

So happy Ireland have passed the law to get married there. Still genuinely shocks me thou, that this is only just happening!! — Sam Smith (@samsmith) May 23, 2015

Sitting here watching the Irish make history. Extraordinary and wonderful. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2015

Republic of IRELAND leads the world in social progress by legalizing marriage for all. #LoveWins (shouldn't it always?) — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 23, 2015

Ireland, if this is wrong, I don't wanna be right. pic.twitter.com/DiB9hyXQbU — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 22, 2015

https://twitter.com/saoirse_ronan/status/602137672233127936

Omfg! Ireland! Have you done it? Is it really a YES? — Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) May 23, 2015