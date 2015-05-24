Celebrities Applaud Ireland After Gay Marriage Vote

Progress, people! After a nationwide vote on Friday, Ireland officially became the first country to legalize gay marriage.
Over 60 percent of the 3.2 million people eligible to vote cast ballots, and results showed it was nearly two to one in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage, the New York Times reported. Ireland joins more than 18 other countries that have already legalized gay marriage, but is the first to do so by popular vote.
“Today Ireland has opened up her heart in a way that the whole world will feel,” Irish actor Colin Farrell told E!’s Marc Malkin. “How we have changed our fortune in 24 hours, how we have lit the way, how we have guaranteed a brighter and more loving future for all who call this beautiful land home. Bravo citizens of Ireland.”
To cheer on the referendum, plenty of other famous folks took to Twitter to voice their support, from Miley Cyrus to Neil Patrick Harris.