These Celeb Reactions to the Georgia Runoff Election Results Are a Whole Mood

Over on Twitter, celebrities are reacting to the Georgia Senate runoff election results. As of Wednesday, January 6, multiple outlets reported that Democrats officially won control of the Senate, with many calling a victory for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s over Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.

This marks a major shift in Georgia, as Democrats have not represented the state in the Senate since 2000. It also promises a “brand new day” in Washington, according to Senator Chuck Schumer, as the Democrat victory in Georgia will end six years of Republican Senate control under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (or as Twitter has started calling him, the Senate’s “Minority” Leader). “It feels like a brand new day,” Schumer said in a statement on January 6. “For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate—and that will be very good for the American people.”

Schumer went on to promise that “help is on the way” for the millions of Americans facing hardship after the trials of 2020. He also thanked the work of Georgians like Stacey Abrams, who has worked tirelessly to organize against voter suppression and was an instrumental figure behind increased voter registration and turnout in Georgia for the 2020 presidential election, and now, the state’s runoff elections.

Of course, Schumer isn’t the only one singing Abrams’ praises—later on Wednesday, former president Barack Obama declared Senators Ossoff and Warnock’s wins as “a testament to the power of the tireless and often unheralded work of grassroots organizing and the resilient, visionary leadership of Stacey Abrams.” Celebs on social media have also resoundingly showed up with support and gratitude to Abrams and the many Black men and women like her who helped to make the Democrat’s victory in Georgia possible. Read on below for the best celebrity reactions to the Georgia Senate runoff election results.

