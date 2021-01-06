This Is How Celebrities & Politicians Are Reacting After Trump Supporters Stormed the Capitol

Over on Twitter, celebrities are reacting to the Capitol’s Trump protesters—with many even calling for the 45th President of the United States’ impeachment (again).

Just as the results for Georgia’s runoff Senate election were confirmed on Wednesday, January 6, Trump supporters began occupying the U.S. Capitol grounds in an attempt to stall Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote—which claimed former Vice President Joe Biden as the nation’s President-Elect by a large margin of victory following the 2020 Presidential Election. After his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building, Trump issued a thinly veiled video message telling them to “go home now,” despite continuing to falsely claim that this was a “stolen” election.

It didn’t take long for public figures—from celebrities to politicians who had to be barricaded inside the House Chambers themselves—to start responding to the disturbing occupation as it continued to unfold. Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, for example, has since issued a call to impeach and remove Trump from office. “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” she wrote on Twitter. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

Read on below for what other people are saying across social media.

