18 Adorable Photos of Celebrities Shopping for Pumpkins Because #Fall

It’s no secret that pumpkin is the “It” vegetable of fall. It’s in our spiced lattes, our candles, and even, our skin care products. For the better part of the century, pumpkin has ruled the beauty, home, and coffee market, come the first hint of autumn. Now, with the rise of technology, the orange round squash is taking over our selfies, too.

With brisker weather and chunky knitwear come adorable impromptu photoshoots at pumpkin patches. Clearly, Hollywood is in on the trend too, judging from the dozens of celebrities who whip out their iPhones, grab the most picture-perfect squash, and pose for Instagrams that can only be summed up with #fall.

To get you in the mood for your own pumpkin-picking selfie, we’ve rounded up 18 fall-ready photos of celebrities shopping for, carrying, and sitting on pumpkins. See all your favorite stars posing with fall’s “It” accessory, ahead.