Celebrities Photoshopped to Look Fatter—You’ve Got to See This

Spanish artist, David Lopera, has found a use for Photoshop that the rest of the entertainment and fashion industry is yet to try out: Making celebrities look fatter. While we’re used to calling out Photoshop when we see curiously flawless skin or suspiciously small waistlines in magazines or fashion and beauty campaigns, we haven’t seen the tool used like this before.

Lopera digitally added pounds to Katy Perry last year, and the picture went viral. Over the following year, the 20-year-old artist received over 200 requests from men across the world who like to fantasize about celebrities with curvier bodies. Now, he’s edited Kim Kardashian, Mila Kunis, Iggy Azalea, Hilary Duff, and more celebrities to look heavier.

“Look at my pictures and you will see that big is beautiful,” Lopera told Daily Mail. “For example, Mila Kunis is much sexier with chunky thighs and a bulging belly that hangs around her waist.”

‘These women look much better when they’re overweight,” Lopera added. The jury’s still out if he’s being totally serious.

Each picture can take around two days to complete, because Lopera’s clients are pretty specific about how they want these women to look: “I know my clients want their fat celebs to look as realistic as possible. Some even have an idea of how much they want them to weigh. I don’t stop until they look perfectly plump.”

We’re all for promoting positive body image, and there’s no doubt that women with curves are beautiful, but this doesn’t really feel like a win for feminism. The photography project essentially alters women’s bodies to fit the fantasies of men, and there’s nothing empowering about that.

Take a look at the altered pictures below:

Kim Kardashian

Iggy Azalea

Mila Kunis

Alison Brie

Katy Perry

Rita Ora

Hilary Duff