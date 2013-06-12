Fabulous And Over 40: 12 Famous Women Who Look Better Than Ever

It’s pretty apparent that women over 40 years old are having a serious moment right now. While the film, fashion, and media industries have typically been relatively ageist, a slew of starlets have been dramatically breaking down barriers for ladies everywhere. It used to be that many famous women faded into oblivion when they approached their fourth decade, but these days, it couldn’t be more different.
With successful careers in everything from fashion design to modeling (yes, you can still model when you’re no longer a teenager), age is becoming seemingly irrelevant. Inspired by a recent crop of editorials including top supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Pamela Anderson, and Christie Brinkley, we decided to compile a list of celebrity women who are in the prime of their careers—and who look better than ever.
Click through the slideshow above for a look at 12 women who undoubtedly are fabulous over 40!
MORE ON STYLECASTER:
59-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Returns To Swimsuit Modeling
44-year-old Supermodel Stephanie Seymour Looks Amazing in Jason Wu’s Ads
5 Stylish Bridesmaids Looks to Suit Any Wedding
Cindy Crawford
Age: 47
She's one of the most iconic supermodels of all time, and Crawford is still in tip-top shape. Cindy recently reentered the modeling world after a hiatus, and just posed without pants on the cover of Muse. Few people could pull this off—and she's definitely one of them.
Cindy Crawford Sweatshirt, $135; at Reformation
Christie Brinkley
Age: 59
With four marriages (including one to Billy Joel—she inspired the song "Uptown Girl") and a legendary modeling career under her belt, it's safe to say that Brinkley has had quite a life. She's about to enter her six decade looking the best she ever has—which is saying a lot.
Pamela Anderson
Age: 45
Known for her role on "Baywatch" and being a 1990s pop-culture pinup, Anderson has kept a low profile in recent years, devoting her time to animal rights-related causes. But the 45-year-old made quite a splash last month, appearing in a Vogue Brazil spread in some seriously revealing outfits proving she's still got it.
Stephanie Seymour
Age: 44
One of the most successful supermodels of all time, Seymour has kept her career going steadily since the 1980s, and recently landed a major Jason Wu campaign. She's also the mother to the Brant brothers, two of New York's biggest social fixtures.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Interview
Christy Turlington
Age: 44
Talk about gorgeous at any age! After being synonymous with all things Calvin Klein starting in the '80s, it's just been announced that the 44-year-old beauty will once again front the brand's underwear line.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Halle Berry
Age: 46
Where do we even begin? The longtime Revlon spokeswoman and Oscar-winning actress is one of the most consistent starlets on the red carpet, always turning up in sexy ensembles. Now, Berry glows more than ever—she has her second child on the way at 46!
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Age: 43
Starting out as a Fly Girl on "In Living Color" back in 1991, J. Lo has become a household name and a total mogul. At 43, she's in the prime of her career—and her love life. After her divorce from Marc Anthony, she's been hot and heavy with 25-year-old dancer Casper Smart.
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci
Gwen Stefani
Age: 43
From a ska sensation to a bonafide fashion icon, Stefani's trajectory has been fascinating to watch. Between kooky clothes, platinum hair, and even braces, it seems she's found her most comfortable—and beautiful—self at 43. Gwen's in the best shape of her life and has a gorgeous family, to boot.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
Age: 40
Vergara's sex appeal and killer curves are legendary, and after years of smaller roles, she's hit a high note thanks to her Emmy-nominated role on "Modern Family." The cancer survivor is also a mogul, having founded LatinWE, a media company focusing on the Hispanic market.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Age: 44
Apart from her staggering talent, the demure Australian actress is known for her high-fashion prowess and her incredible red-carpet choices. Blanchett's trademark is her flawless skin—which can be credited to SK-II, a beauty line for which she's the face.
Photo:
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Jenna Lyons
Age: 42
As the president of J. Crew, Lyons has redefined the brand and started a steady stream of trends. The most inspiring thing about her? She's just getting started. Age is irrelevant, and her already-storied career is bound to go places we can't even fathom.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Denise Richards
Age: 42
Talk about a star with some surprising depth. Richards has maintained a career while juggling three daughters (two with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, which is a full-time job in itself), and even recently took in Sheen's two children with his troubled ex-wife Brooke Mueller. Frankly, she can be considered the patron saint of Hollywood exes everywhere—and she always manages to look polished and put together.
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31: Model Cindy Crawford attends the CHANEL Dinner For NRDC 'A Celebration Of Art, Nature And Technology' held at a private residence on May 31, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images