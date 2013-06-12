Fabulous And Over 40: 12 Famous Women Who Look Better Than Ever

It’s pretty apparent that women over 40 years old are having a serious moment right now. While the film, fashion, and media industries have typically been relatively ageist, a slew of starlets have been dramatically breaking down barriers for ladies everywhere. It used to be that many famous women faded into oblivion when they approached their fourth decade, but these days, it couldn’t be more different.

With successful careers in everything from fashion design to modeling (yes, you can still model when you’re no longer a teenager), age is becoming seemingly irrelevant. Inspired by a recent crop of editorials including top supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Pamela Anderson, and Christie Brinkley, we decided to compile a list of celebrity women who are in the prime of their careers—and who look better than ever.

Click through the slideshow above for a look at 12 women who undoubtedly are fabulous over 40!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

59-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Returns To Swimsuit Modeling

44-year-old Supermodel Stephanie Seymour Looks Amazing in Jason Wu’s Ads

5 Stylish Bridesmaids Looks to Suit Any Wedding