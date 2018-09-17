15 Times Celebrities Fessed Up to Getting Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery is one of those unspoken topics in Hollywood. People know that it exists, but the stars who have admitted to actually getting it are far and few between. But that doesn’t mean that everyone in Hollywood keeps their plastic surgery a secret. In fact, there are a handful of celebrities, from the Kardashian-Jenners to Ariel Winter, who are completely open and honest about the times they’ve gone under the knife.
There are a lot of rumors out there when it comes to celebrities’ plastic surgery. Some of them are false. Some of them are spot-on. To keep you updated on which of these rumors are confirmed and which are still rumors, we’ve rounded up nearly every time a celebrity has fessed up to going under the knife. Find out what they’ve gotten done ahead.
Tyra Banks: Nose Job
In her 2018 memoir, Perfect Is Boring, Banks revealed that she had a nose job, which was both practical to help her breathing and cosmetic.
"I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," Banks told People. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose."
Kylie Jenner: Lip Fillers
After years of rumors, Jenner fessed up to getting lip fillers in 2016. The decision stemmed from an experience in her teens when a date told her that her lips looked small. "This guy I kissed was like, 'Your lips are really small but you're a really good kisser. I didn't think you were gonna be good at kissing.' It was so rude," Jenner told Complex. "From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me."
However, in June 2018, Jenner revealed on Instagram that she removed most of her lip fillers. She announced the news in an Instagram comment after a fan said that a selfie of her looked like the "old Kylie."
Khloé Kardashian: Facial Fillers
There are many rumors about what Kardashian has and hasn't gotten done. But as of now, the only procedure that she has admitted to is facial fillers, which she regretted and had removed immediately.
"My face was fucked," she said on her talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, in 2016. “It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there—I went to have it all dissolved like three times."
Kelly Rowland: Boob Job
The first time that Rowland considered getting a breast augmentation was when she was 18, but Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, warned her against it, telling her to think more about it before making the decision. It wasn't until 10 years later, when Rowland was 28, that she went under the knife.
"I wanted to get breast implants when I was 18, but my mom and Beyoncé's mom told me to really think about it first," Rowland told Shape in 2013. "I took their advice and waited 10 years. Once I felt ready, I tried on padded bras and walked around in them to see how it would feel. You have to know what you're getting, no matter what type of surgery it is."
Kaley Cuoco: Boob Job, Nose Job, Neck Fillers
In terms of plastic surgery, Cuoco has run the gamut. She admitted to Women's Health in 2016 that she received a nose job, a boob job and even fixed a line in her neck with cosmetic fillers.
“Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs—best thing I ever did,” Cuoco said. “Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”
Jennifer Aniston: Nose Job
Like many others with a deviated septum, Aniston struggled with her breathing, especially when she slept. To solve the problem, she got a nose job, which she confessed to People in 2007.
"I had [a deviated septum] fixed—best thing I ever did," Aniston said. "I slept like a baby for the first time in years."
Iggy Azalea: Nose Job, Boob Job
Azalea confessed to getting a nose job in 2015 after fans thought her face looked different at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. "I'm not denying it. Denying it is lame," Azalea told Seventeen. "There are things that I didn't like about myself that I changed through surgery. There are other things I dislike but I've learned to accept."
That same year, Azalea told Vogue that she also got a breast augmentation after years of wearing padding for her stage costumes. "Four months ago, I got bigger boobs!" she said. "I'd thought about it my entire life."
Dianna Agron: Nose Job
In a 2011 interview with David Letterman, Agron admitted to getting her nose done twice. The first happened when she was a freshman in high school and got in the middle of an argument, which led her to a broken, bloody nose. “I didn’t go to the doctor because I didn’t want to tell my mom what had happened and she would never let me out of the house,” she said.
Then she broke it again years later while she was on a concert tour with her Glee cast. “I couldn’t get it fixed because we were in the middle of doing this concert tour and we were filming. We had a day off and I met up with some of my friends and we were dancing. And again, there was another collision of sorts—I must be turning too quickly, people don’t see me coming or something—but it’s fixed now!” Agron said.
Chrissy Teigen: Liposuction
In a 2017 interview with Refinery29, Teigen revealed that she had liposuction on her armpit nine years ago. Though she kept it as a secret at first, Teigen admits that she has no regrets. However, she also suggested that she may need a second round of lipo after the first effects wore off.
"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit," Teigen said. "Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."
Cardi B: Boob Job, Butt Implants
Cardi B is open and honest about her plastic surgery, starting with her boob job, which she admitted to in 2017 when someone body-shamed her implants on Instagram. "I TRUELY LOOOOVEEE MY BOOBS SINCE I Bought THEM...my first expensive purchase," Cardi responded.
The rapper has also been open about her butt implants, which she revealed in a 2018 interview with GQ. In the interview, Cardi opened up about how the procedure almost killed her when she received $800 buttocks injections in a Queens basement without any anesthetic. "It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days," Cardi said. She was supposed to return for follow-up appointments, but never did after the doctor was shut down after "someone died on the table."
Britney Spears: Lip Fillers
Spears has been coy about the plastic surgery that she's received. But in 2014, she confirmed to InStyle that she has had lip fillers, as well as some unnamed "fun stuff." A doctor I see, [Beverly Hills plastic surgeon] Dr. [Raj] Kanodia, does fun stuff to me sometimes—I’ve had lip injections before," Spears said.
Ashley Tisdale: Nose Job
In 2007, Tisdale confessed to getting a nose job for her deviated septum, which improved her breathing and fixed two fractures on her nose. “Growing up I always knew I had a deviated septum on the right side of my nose, which caused trouble breathing,” she told People. “The older I got, the worse it got. I went to get it checked out, and the doctor told me the septum was 80 percent deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose.”
Ashlee Simpson: Nose Job
Though Simpson has never confirmed that she got a nose job in 2006, she hinted at the procedure in an interview with Us Weekly in 2009. "As long as people have two eyes, you probably know the answer," she said.
The rumors were also confirmed by Simpson's dad, Joe, who suggested that Simpson had a nose job to fix her deviated septum. "There was a real problem with her breathing and that was cured," he told Fox News in 2007.
Ariel Winter: Breast Reduction
In 2015, Winter told Glamour that she received a breast reduction after years of back pain, bullying and struggles with finding clothes that fit. "I was 15 years old with [size] F [breasts]," Winter said. "It's like, How do you navigate that?'"
Winter and her doctor decided to go down from size-F breasts to a D cup, so that she would still look proportionate to her curvier body but wouldn't be in as much pain.
"I knew for sure that I wasn't going to go bigger than a D because the whole point was to get rid of it! I was a 32F and that was too big for me!" Winter said. "My doctor said we shouldn't go bigger than a D, and I agreed. He said he didn't think we should go smaller than a C, and I agreed. And the reason I said that was because I have always been a curvier girl. Always. And I enjoy being a curvier girl. I don't want to be disproportionate again. I have a big butt, I like having a big butt. I didn't want to have a big butt and no boobs!"
Anna Faris: Boob Job, Lip Fillers
Faris became interested in plastic surgery after her role in 2008's The House Bunny. One procedure she regrets is her lip fillers, which she said were "definitely not the right choice for her" after her friends pointed out that her lips looked too big.
“I started getting lip injections in my upper lip,” Faris wrote in her 2017 memoir, Unqualified. “I did it for a little bit and I noticed a small difference, but no one else ever said anything. I kept wondering if anybody else even noticed.”
As far as her breast augmentation, Faris has zero regrets. After wearing a "heavily, heavily padded bra" in The House Bunny, Faris decided to get breast implants with the support of her then-husband, Chris Pratt. “I'd recently ended my first marriage and I was clearly going through a year of revolutionary change—independence and a boob job!” Faris wrote.
