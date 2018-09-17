15 Times Celebrities Fessed Up to Getting Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery is one of those unspoken topics in Hollywood. People know that it exists, but the stars who have admitted to actually getting it are far and few between. But that doesn’t mean that everyone in Hollywood keeps their plastic surgery a secret. In fact, there are a handful of celebrities, from the Kardashian-Jenners to Ariel Winter, who are completely open and honest about the times they’ve gone under the knife.

There are a lot of rumors out there when it comes to celebrities’ plastic surgery. Some of them are false. Some of them are spot-on. To keep you updated on which of these rumors are confirmed and which are still rumors, we’ve rounded up nearly every time a celebrity has fessed up to going under the knife. Find out what they’ve gotten done ahead.