17 Celebrities Who (Finally!) Joined Instagram In 2013

A-Listers, models, comedians and more! These 17 celebrities joined Instagram this year to prove that yes, their lives are just that much better than ours. Check out the list below to see how celebs like Cameron Diaz, Seth Meyers and Heidi Klum chose to greet the Insta world.

Cameron Diaz, November 10, 2013: Cam joined Instagram to show us how spontaneous and blonde she is. Follow her: @Diaz_Cameron

Sarah Jessica Parker, November 20, 2013: SJP joined Instagram to show us just how much better off we’d be if she was our friend (even her Insta did make her look kind of homeless). Follow her @SarahJessicaParker

Gwyneth Paltrow, October 2, 2013: Gwynnie joined Instagram to show us how fabulous (and, obviously, healthy) she is. Follow her @GwynethPaltrow

Elizabeth Banks, September 9, 2013: Lizzy joined Instagram to show us her fabulous dresses from “Catching Fire” and we can’t wait until she previews “Mockingjay”! Follow her @ElizabethBanks

