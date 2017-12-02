13 Famous People Who You Could Actually Meet on Dating Apps

Since the birth of the smart phone, dating apps have completely changed the way we meet and interact with potential suitors. Long are the days of encountering a meet-cute at a coffeeshop. Nowadays, singles—even stars like Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and Zac Efron—are using apps like Tinder, Raya, Bumble, and Grindr for potential dates, hookups, and life-long partners.

And while old-fashion romantics might miss a time when couples fell in love in person, rather than through a phone screen, dating apps are an excellent way to meet singles when you’re a busy go-getter without much time for pointless coffee dates. Plus, dating apps also bring famous people—from Lindsay Lohan to Chase Crawford—to our level, so it’s never been easier to make dating your celebrity crush a reality. Ahead, take a look at 13 big-name stars who you could meet on dating apps. Click through and start swiping.