13 Famous People Who You Could Actually Meet on Dating Apps

Since the birth of the smart phone, dating apps have completely changed the way we meet and interact with potential suitors. Long are the days of encountering a meet-cute at a coffeeshop. Nowadays, singles—even stars like Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and Zac Efron—are using apps like Tinder, Raya, Bumble, and Grindr for potential dates, hookups, and life-long partners.
And while old-fashion romantics might miss a time when couples fell in love in person, rather than through a phone screen, dating apps are an excellent way to meet singles when you’re a busy go-getter without much time for pointless coffee dates. Plus, dating apps also bring famous people—from Lindsay Lohan to Chase Crawford—to our level, so it’s never been easier to make dating your celebrity crush a reality. Ahead, take a look at 13 big-name stars who you could meet on dating apps. Click through and start swiping.
Demi Lovato
In her documentary, "Simply Complicated," Demi Lovato outed herself as a Raya user. The singer, who has been open about her gender-fluid sexuality, used Raya, an exclusive dating app for celebrities and other influential people, to meet men and women, and dabble in casual sex, something she's a huge proponent of. (She also admitted that she has a thing for athletes.)
"I am on the dating app [Raya] with both guys and girls," Lovato said. "I am open to human connection. So whether that's through a male or a female, it doesn't matter to me."
Photo:
Getty Images
Hilary Duff
In 2015, Hilary Duff was all about the Tinder scene. In a radio interview, the actress revealed that she's a Tinder user and was talking to nine guys at the same time. Duff's Tinder journey began on a random night with some friends who encouraged her to download to the app to experience dating outside of just "serious relationships." After the interview, Duff ended up going on her first-ever blind date.
Given that this was before Tinder's verification time, Duff admitted that she had a hard time convincing suitors that it was actually here. "I think some people know. You only have your first name. Some people don't know," she said. "I think some people act like they don't know but they do. And a lot of people are like, 'This is a joke, right?'"
Photo:
Getty Images
Zac Efron
Like a lot of the world, Zac Efron hasn't had the best time on Tinder—primarily because nobody believed he was real. In an interview with The Times, confessed that, after be broke up with his then-girlfriend, Sami Miró, he downloaded Tinder and other dating apps to see what was out there. To his surprise, he didn't receive that many matches from people who were skeptical that the real Zac Efron was actually on their phone screens.
“Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me!” he said. “They thought [my profile] was fake."
Photo:
Getty Images
Katy Perry
In 2014, after breaking up with her then-boyfriend, John Mayer, Katy Perry began her dating app adventure. In a radio interview, the singer revealed that she was a serious Tinder user, considering her on-the-go career.
"Uh, yes I am, hello," Perry said. "I'm really deep on Tinder so I don't have a whole lot of time."
Photo:
Getty Images
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer has been known to help fans on Tinder, but the comedian is actually big on dating apps herself. According to a source for Brit + Co, the "Inside Amy Schumer" actress met her then-boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, on Raya. As of yet, Schumer hasn't confirmed nor denied the the rumors of her Raya usage. Though, she did tweet that she's never been on Bumble.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan
The world learned that Lindsay Lohan was on Tinder when she Instagrammed a hilarious screenshot of her matching with her brother, Mike, on the dating app. No word yet if she's ever found Tinder love, but to match with her brother must mean that she's swiped a decent amount of people. " "look who I just found on the @tinderapp … hey bro," she wrote on Instagram.
Photo:
Getty Images
Britney Spears
A megastar like Britney Spears might be the last person you'll expect to find on Tinder, but here she is. The singer's account, hilariously created by Jimmy Fallon, sported a picture of her spritzing her perfume on herself and a simple bio with the phrase, "This better work, bitch." Though Spears didn't confirm if she used the app seriously after Fallon created it, she did open up to People about how she would "possibly" take Tinder seriously. "Maybe! Who knows? Possibly," Spears said.
Photo:
Getty Images
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen has no qualms with admitting he's on Tinder. In an interview with People, the Bravo personality revealed that he's pro-dating apps as an effective way to meet singles (and hook ups) in the 21st century.
“I have no shame in my game. I’m there, I’m swiping," Cohen said. "“I like it. It’s fun. You know, it’s to me: Where am I going to meet an architect who lives in Brooklyn besides Tinder at this point? It’s the modern-day singles bar.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Chase Crawford
Believe it or not, Chase Crawford is on a variety of dating apps. In an interview with Now magazine, the "Gossip Girl" star opened up about his diverse dating app behavior, including a Jewish dating site. (Editor's note: Crawford is not Jewish.)
"I was chatting to a friend about speed-dating and [Jewish dating site] JDate.com—and I'm not even Jewish," Crawford said. "I have a bunch of different accounts that no one even knows about."
Photo:
Getty Images
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler is big on hookups, especially when she's traveling, and she touts dating apps like Tinder and Raya as the most effective way to find partners. In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," the comedian opened up about her dating routine and how she frequently opens up Tinder in a new city to see what matches she can find.
“Oh, I'm on all those apps,” Handler said. “I like to hook up, so when I go to London or New York or if I'm out of town and I want, I'll do that … I'm on Tinder [and] all that stuff. I’m a regular person.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Erin Heatherton
Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton is such a big fan of Tinder that she began doing sponcon for them. In an interview with Vogue U.K., the model touted Tinder as a feminist platform that puts women in the driver's seat when finding their matches.
"I've always been passionate about connecting with people, so the opportunity to collaborate with the talented team at Tinder is so rewarding," Heatherton said. "What I like most about Tinder is that it has given women the power to decide who has the ability to communicate with them. Super Like enhances these powers by allowing them to invite the people they want to engage with."
Photo:
Getty Images
Ronda Rousey
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, professional fighter Ronda Rousey revealed that she dabbled in Tinder with the fake name, Brynn Campbell. Though, after growing tired of the app, Rousey quickly deleted Tinder and stuck to her love affair with her dog. ""The only person I'm making out with is my dog," she said.
Photo:
Getty Images
Eric Stonestreet
In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, "Modern Family" actor Eric Stonestreet revealed that he's a Twitter user and has been one for quite a while. The comedian revealed that he started using Tinder after finding little luck on Bumble, an app where the women can decide which men they chat with. When DeGeneres pressed him on why he using dating apps, Stonestreet admitted that he wanted a dating life like any other person, regardless if he's on a hit TV show.
"Now I've done Bumble and I've tried this other one and the way I justify it, Ellen, is I shouldn't be because I'm on TV, I shouldn't be eliminated from participating in what's going on in the world," he said.
Photo:
Getty Images