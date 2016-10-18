17 Cute Celebrity Couples on Dates

Celebrity voyeurism isn’t a new thing: There’s something lazily gratifying about flipping through a magazine or slideshow of celebrities doing things, whether it’s tweeting their gripes about a presidential debate or showing off their extra-fancy manicures. Celebrity couples, kids, and friend squads are even better, but one-on-one dates are especially intriguing, because in theory, that’s a window into famous people’s very public relationships (except when date night’s an outing to a basketball or football game, which is a favorite celeb past-time).
Still, even if there’s a stadium full of people and a crowd of paparazzi waiting to capture every kiss and smile, it’s entertaining to see and analyze how famous couples interact. Body language interpretation! Hair, makeup, and outfit analysis! Or just, awww, they’re still together in Hollywood, a.k.a. divorce-land. No matter what your motivation is, enjoy these 17 photos of famous couples on dates, day and night, public and private.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Dressed in head-to-toe black, Legend and Teigen took in a Lakers game together.
Photo:
WENN
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian
Chyna captioned this one "Date Night with Bae 💕."
Photo:
instagram
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Caption: "My last sunset of 56 with my favorite person."
Photo:
instagram / @theellenshow
Beyoncé and Jay Z
Looking cute and pounding it out courtside.
Photo:
instagram / @celebrity.couples
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Looking happy and relaxed mid-grill sesh.
Photo:
instagram / @nph
Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough
Getting goofy at the movies.
Photo:
instagram / @juleshough
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Looking mock serious over a game of Scrabble and white wine.
Photo:
instagram / @jessicabiel
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Psyched about whatever sports game they're watching.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
Dressed up to celebrate Levine's birthday.
Photo:
instagram / @behatiprinsloo
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Kutcher and Kunis snuggled courtside as the Lakers faced off against the Pelicans.
Jaime King and Kyle Newman
Newman's date-night caption: "#TBT to that time my wife bit me."
Photo:
instagram / @kyle_newman
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari
The two were dressed to the nines on Valentine's Day.
Photo:
instagram / @kristincavallari
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
On date night wearing matching gray shirts and black hats.
Photo:
instagram / @jason_sudeikis
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Photo:
instagram / @elsapatakyconfidential
Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens
They snap a selfie in Sedona.
Photo:
instagram / @vanessahudgens
Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson
Simpson captioned this one: "The sexiest day of my life was 5yrs ago when Johnson came into my home #MAY21".
Photo:
instagram / @jessicasimpson
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Vergara and Manganiello enjoy date night in New York City.
Photo:
instagram / @sofiavergara