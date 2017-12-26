8 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Have NSFW Tattoos

Like us, celebrities love tattoos. Whether they’re inking sentimental quotes, pretty animals, or abstract artwork, celebrities are all in for expressing themselves with permanent marks on their skin. Though, considering how many celebrity tattoos are covered up by clothes or masked with makeup for photoshoots or movie scenes where they wouldn’t make sense for the character, we don’t always get to see the more surprising ones.

That’s where social media comes in. Once in a while, on Instagram and on Snapchat, celebrities give a peek to the new tattoos they’ve inked in NSFW areas, and we’re always here for them. From intricate designs on their asses to fun quotes above their crotches, celebrities have inked it all. Ahead, we take a look at eight stars’ most NSFW tattoos.