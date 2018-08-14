13 Celebrities Who Aren’t Afraid to Say ‘No’ to Taking Pictures with Fans

In the age of iPhones and Instagram, selfies with celebrities have replaced the traditional autograph. It’s hard to imagine a star encounter these days without fans leaving with some sort of digital evidence of their meeting. And while it’s become so much easier to document significant moments like meeting your idol, it’s also put a ton of pressure on celebrities who may not be picture-ready at every moment of their lives.

Though we’re not ones to harp on the negative side effects of technology, there is something to be said in regard to the way camera phones have significantly reduced the intimacy of face-to-face celebrity encounters. Instead of spending a minute to tell their idols what they mean to them, you’ll more commonly see fans using that minute to whip out their phones for a quick selfie. Some celebrities have taken a stand on the matter, issuing a hard pass on taking photos with fans. Find out who they are, ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2017.