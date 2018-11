20 Amazing Instagrams of Celebrities Kissing in Honor of National Kissing Day

There are a lot of really pointless “holidays” out there—Applesauce Cake Day (?), Donald Duck Day (??), Waffle Iron Day (??!)—but some of these made-up days are actually quite legit, such as Sunday’s illustrious and very important National Kissing Day. In honor of such a red-letter day, we’ve scoured Instagram to compile 20 of our favorite Instagrams of stars kissing—including a very special video to round out the show.

Behold the power of celebrities kissing—because when the likes of BeyoncĂ©Â and Jay Z, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make out, they bring a certain je ne sais quoi that cannot be matched by us mere mortals. But don’t let that stop you from trying this Sunday! 💋💋💋