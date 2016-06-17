20 Amazing Instagrams of Celebrities Kissing in Honor of National Kissing Day

There are a lot of really pointless “holidays” out there—Applesauce Cake Day (?), Donald Duck Day (??), Waffle Iron Day (??!)—but some of these made-up days are actually quite legit, such as Sunday’s illustrious and very important National Kissing Day. In honor of such a red-letter day, we’ve scoured Instagram to compile 20 of our favorite Instagrams of stars kissing—including a very special video to round out the show.
Behold the power of celebrities kissing—because when the likes of Beyoncé and Jay Z, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make out, they bring a certain je ne sais quoi that cannot be matched by us mere mortals. But don’t let that stop you from trying this Sunday! 💋💋💋
This throwback pic, posted by Justin Bieber a couple of months ago of himself and ex Selena Gomez and captioned "Feels," is the most-liked photo on Instagram right now.
Photo:
instagram / @justinbieber
Kim Kardashian wished husband Kanye West a happy birthday on June 8 with this sunny snapshot of love, adding, "I love you so much and hope this year brings you so much happiness."
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Long before the Great Lemonade Controversy of 2016, Beyoncé posted this beaut with husband Jay Z in perfect light last October. Sigh. Bey and Jay forever.
Photo:
instagram / @beyonce
Social media aficionado Chrissy Teigen posted this shot of herself in March—while she was still pregnant with baby Luna—planting a smooch on husband John Legend, who is wearing a crown emblazoned with the words "Baby Daddy."
Photo:
instagram / @chrissyteigen
Zayn Malik posted this Polaroid with girlfriend Gigi Hadid in February, which was only the second time she appeared in his moody, mostly black-and-white feed.
Photo:
instagram
Gisele Bündchen shared this sweet sunset snap of herself and husband Tom Brady for Valentine's Day last year.
Photo:
instagram / @gisele
Just after her high-profile split with Patrick Schwarzenegger last year, Miley Cyrus was captured mid lip-lock with Frankie Rayder by famed fashion photogs Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott.
Photo:
instagram / @mertalas
Justin Timberlake wished Jessica Biel a happy birthday March 3 by posting this, proving his affinity for ALL CAPS by writing, "Happy BAE-DAY, baby!! I can't put into words what you mean to me... You are the GREATEST Mommy and Wife a man could ever ask for. I love you to the MOON AND BACK!!!"
Photo:
instagram / @justintimberlake
Stylist Kyle De’Volle posted this steamy shot of pals Rita Ora and Kate Moss playfully snogging in 2013, adding, "My 2 fav blondes."
Photo:
instagram / @kyledevolle
Sofía Vergara couldn't contain her enthusiasm at the "Magic Mike XXI" premiere last June, proving to the world that her then-fiancé (now husband), Joe Manganiello, only had eyes for her.
Photo:
instagram / @sofiavergara
Well, technically Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren't so much kissing each other as Shelton is kissing Stefani, but—whatever. A kiss is happening in this pic, posted May 9.
Photo:
instagram / @gwenstefani
Posted by Sarah Jessica Parker on her birthday, March 25, she captioned this kiss with husband Matthew Broderick, "A year ago on my birthday. And nothing has changed. Thanks husband for a perfect day."
Photo:
instagram / @sarahjessicaparker
Eva Longoria posted this shot last December to announce her engagement to José "Pepe" Bastón. "Ummmm so this happened....#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness," she wrote. They married in Mexico May 21.
Photo:
instagram / @evalongoria
Lena Dunham posted this shot of herself kissing Jack Antonoff April 22, adding, "4 years today. Thank you @jackantonoff- you down for 4 more?" Cute.
Photo:
instagram / @lenadunham
Justin Bieber posted this sexy moment with Hailey Baldwin on Instagram June 3 without a caption (none necessary). Recently, though, he's been linked to Nicola Peltz.
Photo:
instagram / @justinbieber
Here's Miley Cyrus making out with some rando the same night she kissed Frankie Rayder for the camera, both posted by fashion photography duo Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott.
Photo:
instagram / @mertalas
Here's Kaley Cuoco starring in her
weird new romance own romantic comedy a few weeks ago with boyfriend/equestrian Karl Cook.
Photo:
instagram / @kaleycuoco
No self-respecting slideshow of celebrities kissing would only include one shot of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West mid-smooch, so here's a much hotter one, posted in April. You are welcome.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Same goes for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, so—a double-dip of kiss pics for them as well. This one, from last November, is way more G-rated, but very cute all the same.
Photo:
instagram / @johnlegend
To round things out, here is a downright gorgeous video of Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish engaged in some seriously romantic romance in Quebec last month. Swoon.