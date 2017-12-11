StyleCaster
19 Times Celebrities Wore Wide Leg Jeans and Looked Damn Good

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

My friend once asked me, “If I’m not wearing skinny jeans, what kind of other jeans are there to wear?” I looked at her blankly, then laughed, and then realized she was asking a genuine question (oops). My question, in return, is how could we become so obsessed with skinny jeans—which, at their core, are basically just leg warmers—that we forgot about flare, bootcut, and all the other wide leg jeans of the world?

MORE: 24 Times Celebrities Showed Us How to Pull Off Baker Boy Hats

I understand wide leg jeans can be a challenge—they’re bulky, can create odd proportions, and don’t always make it easy to know what shoe to wear. But that doesn’t mean there’s no way you can incorporate them into your wardrobe. At the very least, give your legs a chance to breathe every once in awhile!

MORE: 15 Pairs of Boyfriend Jeans You’ll Wear Over and Over

If you’ve been stuck in the skinny jean rut, celebrities and designers are here to give you inspiration. In recent months, the wide leg pant has reclaimed the runways via Coach, Dior, and Stella McCartney, and celebrities have brought the jean back to coveted status.

Browse through 20 ways chic, famous women have styled wide leg jeans, and maybe consider taking the plunge and buying your own pair this season.

1 of 19
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung

Chung attends London Fashion Week in September 2015 in London.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi walks in New York City in March 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba

Alba strolls in Los Angeles in November 2015.

Photo: Getty Images
Lucy Hale

Hale poses for an Instagram in May 2017.

STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

Culpo walks in Los Angeles in July 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Beckham leaves the Eiffel tower in May, 2013 in Paris, France

STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Gomez attends a fashion show in New York City in September 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens attends the launch of "Bubble Witch 3 Saga" in March, 2017 in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
🚦

Karlie Kloss

Kloss posted on Instagram of herself in Paris in July 2017.

Adwoa Aboah

In May 2017, Aboah posted this photo of herself in Hidden Hills, CA during a Dior shoot.

Amandla Stenberg

Stenberg dances in Florence in June 2017.

Bella Hadid

Hadid walks in New York City in December 2017.

Rachel Zoe

Zoe sits on her couch in California in October 2017.

Sofia Vergara

Vergara (with a "Modern Family" costar) in September 2017.

barceloner

Alana Haim

Haim eats ice cream in Barcelona in June 2017.

STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Jessica Hart
Jessica Hart

Hart attends New York Fashion Week in February 2017 in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Hilary Rhoda
Hilary Rhoda

Rhoda attends a holiday pop-up shop in November 2017 in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman

Silverman attends a breakfast in December 2017 in Hollywood.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Looking Chic in Wide Leg Jeans | Alyson Stoner
Alyson Stoner

Stoner in November 2017 in Studio City, California.

Photo: Getty Images

