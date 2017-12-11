19 Times Celebrities Wore Wide Leg Jeans and Looked Damn Good

My friend once asked me, “If I’m not wearing skinny jeans, what kind of other jeans are there to wear?” I looked at her blankly, then laughed, and then realized she was asking a genuine question (oops). My question, in return, is how could we become so obsessed with skinny jeans—which, at their core, are basically just leg warmers—that we forgot about flare, bootcut, and all the other wide leg jeans of the world?
I understand wide leg jeans can be a challenge—they’re bulky, can create odd proportions, and don’t always make it easy to know what shoe to wear. But that doesn’t mean there’s no way you can incorporate them into your wardrobe. At the very least, give your legs a chance to breathe every once in awhile!
If you’ve been stuck in the skinny jean rut, celebrities and designers are here to give you inspiration. In recent months, the wide leg pant has reclaimed the runways via Coach, Dior, and Stella McCartney, and celebrities have brought the jean back to coveted status.
Browse through 20 ways chic, famous women have styled wide leg jeans, and maybe consider taking the plunge and buying your own pair this season.
Alexa Chung
Chung attends London Fashion Week in September 2015 in London.
Photo:
Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi
Lakshmi walks in New York City in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Alba strolls in Los Angeles in November 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lucy Hale
Hale poses for an Instagram in May 2017.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo walks in Los Angeles in July 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Victoria Beckham
Beckham leaves the Eiffel tower in May, 2013 in Paris, France
Selena Gomez
Gomez attends a fashion show in New York City in September 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Hudgens attends the launch of "Bubble Witch 3 Saga" in March, 2017 in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Kloss posted on Instagram of herself in Paris in July 2017.
Adwoa Aboah
In May 2017, Aboah posted this photo of herself in Hidden Hills, CA during a Dior shoot.
Amandla Stenberg
Stenberg dances in Florence in June 2017.
Bella Hadid
Hadid walks in New York City in December 2017.
Rachel Zoe
Zoe sits on her couch in California in October 2017.
Sofia Vergara
Vergara (with a "Modern Family" costar) in September 2017.
Alana Haim
Haim eats ice cream in Barcelona in June 2017.
Jessica Hart
Hart attends New York Fashion Week in February 2017 in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
Hilary Rhoda
Rhoda attends a holiday pop-up shop in November 2017 in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sarah Silverman
Silverman attends a breakfast in December 2017 in Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
Alyson Stoner
Stoner in November 2017 in Studio City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images