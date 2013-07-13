StyleCaster
Celebrities in Swimsuits: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Heidi Klum, More

Spencer Cain
by
While many of us may dread bathing suit season, it appears celebrities can’t get enough. Between Instagram, swimsuit campaigns, or simply frolicking in their backyards, it seems stars never resist the opportunity to show off their bikini (or monokini) bodies.

In light of the current weather (hot) and Miami’s upcoming Swim Fashion Week, it was only appropriate to gather some recent shots of celebrities stripping down and showing off their swimsuits for the camera.

From Rihanna to the Jenner sisters (who apparently live in bikinis), there are plenty of stars who clearly are as comfortable  in barely-there bathing suits as they are in couture gowns on the red carpet.

Click through the slideshow above for a look at celebrity bathing suit style, and let us know: Who do you think rocked their swimsuit best?


Rihanna showed off her massive chest tattoo in a yellow bikini. 

Photo: Instagram

RiRi hit the beach in Poland this past week in a chic sheer cover-up alongside her best friend and personal photographer Melissa Forde.

Photo: Instagram

The queen of twerking Miley Cyrus prefers monokinis to traditional bathing suits. 

Photo: RCA

Rapper Eve stopped by Bagatelle Beach in Las Vegas clad in a Monika Chiang bathing suit and cover-up paired with a chic Pucci headscarf.

Mariah Carey took to Twitter to show off her unique bathing suit. 

Photo: Twitter

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and the rest of the "Jersey Shore" gang never miss an opportunity to show off a bathing suit on the red carpet. 

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Maria Menounos wore a New England Patriots bikini on "Extra," because that's what every normal TV host does. 

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland Baldwin strutted her stuff in a barely there bikini for a magazine spread. 

Christina Milian showed off her body in a fishnet cover-up. 

Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner never passes up the chance to showcase her bikini body on Instagram. 

Heidi Klum has recently developed a habit of posting sexy selfies on Instagram. 

With dreams of becoming a Victoria's Secret model, Kendall Jenner proved she has what it takes in this new campaign for Colombian swimwear brand Agua Bendita. 

Paris Hilton accessorized her basic bikini with a cheeky hat. 

Rihanna rocked a bathing suit with an "R" chain this week on a yacht in Monaco. 

Photo: Instagram

Lea Michele is another bikini addict, recently posting photos of a scantily clad Hawaiian vacation.

