Celebrities in Sweatpants: 12 Stars Who Look Unrecognizable

Long before sweatpants were super on-trend—and despite the characteristically warm temperatures in Hollywood—celebrities have been wearing the baggy style to casually conceal their normally glamorous identities from the public eye.

The chosen attire for tasks like a trip to the grocery store, running in the park, and picking up iced coffees, sweats have for years been successful at covering up the most famous people in the world. But sometimes, it’s just insane how well it works.

We have to give props to the paparazzi photographers who are able to spot these famous faces despite the fact that, for most of us, they’re entirely unrecognizable.

When we first saw the photos of “Mad Men” hottie Jon Hamm walking his dog with partner Jennifer Westfeldt, we had to do a double-take because we could barely believe that glorious man was properly confined by a pair of sagging sweats. Same goes for fellow stud muffin Hugh Jackman.

Click through the gallery above to see 12 stars who look barely like themselves whilst wearing sweats. It’s truly amazing.