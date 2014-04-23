Celebrities in Sweatpants: 12 Stars Who Look Unrecognizable

Long before sweatpants were super on-trend—and despite the characteristically warm temperatures in Hollywood—celebrities have been wearing the baggy style to casually conceal their normally glamorous identities from the public eye.
The chosen attire for tasks like a trip to the grocery store, running in the park, and picking up iced coffees, sweats have for years been successful at covering up the most famous people in the world. But sometimes, it’s just insane how well it works.
We have to give props to the paparazzi photographers who are able to spot these famous faces despite the fact that, for most of us, they’re entirely unrecognizable.
When we first saw the photos of “Mad Men” hottie Jon Hamm walking his dog with partner Jennifer Westfeldt, we had to do a double-take because we could barely believe that glorious man was properly confined by a pair of sagging sweats. Same goes for fellow stud muffin Hugh Jackman.
Click through the gallery above to see 12 stars who look barely like themselves whilst wearing sweats. It’s truly amazing.
Jon Hamm
Wait, Don Draper? Is that really you? We never imagined how television's sexiest character would look with a doggie poop bag in his hand, but now we'll never forget the image.
Molly Sims
Call us old-fashioned, but it's kind of refreshing to see one of the world's most successful swimsuit models looking how we think we look after a good jog around the park.
Russel Crowe
Be honest: if you walked by this version of Russel Crowe in the street, would you even look at him twice? We definitely wouldn't.
Carly Rae Jepsen
We respect a woman who has only one thing in mind when she chooses her airplane attire: absolute, unrelenting comfort.
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin wouldn't be Ricky Martin if his sweatpants weren't lined with leather, but nonetheless, we barely recognized him in this airport look.
Cara Delevingne
As per usual, Cara Delevingne actually looks amazing in sweatpants. Ugh.
Hugh Jackman
We literally think we walked by this guy hailing a taxi in New York on the way to work this morning. Little did we know, it was Wolverine himself!
Rachel McAdams
Few things give us more joy than seeing incredibly beautiful and famous women trekking it to yoga class in low-key sweats. We want all of you forever, Rachel McAdams.
Matthew Broderick
While his wife Sarah Jessica Parker prefers to walk around their hometown of New York, apparently Matthew Broderick prefers getting around in cognito on a bicycle.
Julianne Hough
We really thought this was Ellen DeGeneres for a brief moment in time.
Adam Sandler
We love how dedicated to caffeine consumption Adam Sandler is as he drops his kids off at school.
Jenna Dewan Tatum
If we were married to Channing Tatum, we'd probably essentially have our sweatpants permanently attached to our bodies.
