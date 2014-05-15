Celebrities in Sweatpants Part Three: All-Ladies Edition

It’s that time again! Our weekly installment of Celebrities in Sweatpants is back for its third round, and in the spirit of even the most glamorous people in the world looking completely frumpy and normal in a solid set of sweats, we’ve decided to focus this week’s edition on all ladies.

When someone like Russel Crowe steps out in ill-fitting black sweats and a grungy-looking T-shirt, it makes sense that you wouldn’t be able to recognize him—he looks just like any other dude going to the gym. But when ladies like Natalie Portman, Paris Hilton, and Miley Cyrus—arguably women who regularly put a lot of time and effort into their overall appearance—step out looking equally as unrecognizable, that is truly a feat.

