Celebrities in Sweatpants Part Three: All-Ladies Edition

It’s that time again! Our weekly installment of Celebrities in Sweatpants is back for its third round, and in the spirit of even the most glamorous people in the world looking completely frumpy and normal in a solid set of sweats, we’ve decided to focus this week’s edition on all ladies.
When someone like Russel Crowe steps out in ill-fitting black sweats and a grungy-looking T-shirt, it makes sense that you wouldn’t be able to recognize him—he looks just like any other dude going to the gym. But when ladies like Natalie Portman, Paris Hilton, and Miley Cyrus—arguably women who regularly put a lot of time and effort into their overall appearance—step out looking equally as unrecognizable, that is truly a feat.
Click through the gallery above to see 10 famous gals who you wouldn’t glance at twice if you passed them in the street. (Well, at least not because you recognized them.)
We can hardly recognize Vanessa Hudgens any day she's not wearing fairy-inspired music festival gear, but when she's in a pair of oversize sweatpants—forget it.
Roberto Roque
Sure, Paris Hilton is wearing a dark wig, a baseball cap, and a giant pair of shades, but even if she weren't—we hardly think we'd give her a second glance in this getup.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Wow, Natalie Portman really cleans up good.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
It seems impossible that this is the very same Miley Cyrus who now has a platinum blonde pixie cut, dances bare-assed on stage, and rides giant wrecking balls naked. But once, she was just a lowly lover of Juicy Couture sweats and Louis Vuitton totes—like the rest of us.
Jason Mitchell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Whoa. Turns out, Madonna truly is a woman of many faces.
C. Uncle/FilmMagic
Even with a totally bare face—it seems she's not wearing a lick of makeup here—Katie Holmes hardly looks like herself.
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
On the books, she was Ginger Spice, but here, Geri Halwell is definitely giving us more Sporty.
Getty Images/Getty Images
Before her obsession with Cheetos and Starbucks iced lattes, Britney Spears was all about the sweatpants and lollipop combination.
Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
From assless chaps to velour sweats, Christina Aguilera loves a good pair of statement-making pants.
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
Gasp. Remember when Julia Roberts was the biggest movie star in the world? Even at the height of her fame, we doubt we would notice her if we walked by her while she was wearing this.
Keith Butler/Getty Images