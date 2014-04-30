Celebrities in Sweatpants: 12 Stars Who Look Totally Unreconizable

It’s that time again! After first taking a dive into the deep, dark underworld of celebrities wearing sweatpants, we enjoyed it so much that we decided to make it a regular trip. After all, who doesn’t want to look at high-caliber stars like Cara Delevingne, Jon Hamm, and more looking utterly unrecognizable thanks to their favorite pairs of sweats?
This week, in slightly fashion-heavy version of Celebrities in Sweatpants, we see incredibly heavy hitting models like Iman, Elle Macpherson, and even Helena Christensen rocking the look. And yes, they are barely recognizable as they do so; whether reaching for an all-black ensemble or something slightly more cheery like bright coral, these stars look like regular ol’ folks.
Click through the gallery above to see 12 celebrities who are barely recognizable in their sweats!
If you had to bet money that this was Nicole Richie, would you do it? Because it's totally her.
Photo:
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
When she's not at Coachella, Vanessa Hudgens sure does rock a different kind of boho-chic style.
Photo:
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
We have to say, props to Rachel Bilson for opting for such a bright color in her sweatpant wardrobe.
Photo:
Lory Ayala/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
"Jersey Shore" star JWoww sees no problem wearing sweatpants with nothing but a sports bra.
Photo:
Luca Ghidoni/FilmMagic
Yes, even supermodel/goddess Iman walks around wearing sweatpants sometimes.
Photo:
Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images
Hugh Jackman adorably doing his daddy duties whilst wearing sweatpants.
Photo:
Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images
Supermodel Helena Christensen adds a whole new level of sexy to sweatpants.
Photo:
Getty Images/Getty Images for Reebok
"The View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck looks nothing but happy to be taking a brisk jog in her sweatpants.
Photo:
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Geri Halwell, aka Ginger Spice, looks decidedly less spicy in this sweatpants getup.
Photo:
Jack/FilmMagic
We wouldn't give model Elle Macpherson a second glance if we passed her in the street wearing this look (which we're sure is fully her intention).
Photo:
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Singer Cheryl Cole goes incognito in an all-gray getup.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic
Eva Longoria Parker rocks a cool hue of purple in her airport tracksuit look.
Photo:
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images