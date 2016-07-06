30 Major Celebrities Who Have Done Stints in Rehab

Certain phrases are used so often on Hollywood gossip sites and tabloids—think botched plastic surgery, divorce rumors, and baby bump—that they’ve practically lost all their shock value. Rehab is another one that gets thrown around a lot, but it’s also a pretty cool thing for a struggling celeb to do.
Though some actors, models, and musicians may get forced into rehab through court orders or do it more as a kind of vacation than anything else, others make genuine efforts to face serious emotional issues and change their lives for the better. And no one should make fun of that—no matter how many times it takes.
Ahead, 30 A-listers who went to rehab for everything from alcoholism and eating disorders to schizophrenia and emotional trauma.
Demi Lovato has been open about going to rehab to recover from bulimia, cocaine abuse, drinking and self harm.
Scott Disick has reportedly struggled to stay sober since his 2015 stint in rehab for drinking and prescription pill abuse.
In 2014, Selena Gomez went to rehab to recover from after being diagnosed with lupus.
Daniel Radcliffe, who has openly discussed his unhealthy drinking habits in the past, didn't go to rehab for alcoholism, but instead to quit smoking and kick his nicotine dependency in 2014.
Zac Efron has been open about spending time in rehab in 2013 for cocaine addiction.
Eva Mendes has been sober since checking herself in to rehab in 2008 for alleged alcohol abuse.
At 21, Nicole Richie was busted for heroin possession and proceeded to attend rehab in Arizona.
Kelly Osbourne went to rehab seven times for drug and alcohol addiction, about which she's slated to spill more about in her 2017 memoir, There's No Fucking Secret.
Naomi Campbell entered rehab in 1999 for a five-year addiction to cocaine, which she has called a "nasty little drug."
Michelle Rodriguez reportedly went to rehab for alcohol dependency.
Prince Harry was sent to rehab in South London in 2002 for a single day at the request of his father after Harry admitted to taking "cannabis on several occasions." He hasn't been back—though reportedly Kate Middleton has raised concerns about his drinking habits.
Kesha checked herself into rehab in 2014 for an eating disorder that she says resulted from years of sexual and emotional abuse by producer and former mentor Dr. Luke.
Chris Brown, whose violent tendencies have been all too well-documented via his relationship with Rihanna, was ordered to go to anger management rehab, which he was then kicked out of for having a violent meltdown.
Ireland Baldwin checked herself into rehab for three weeks in 2015 for unspecified "emotional trauma."
Ben Affleck went to rehab in 2001 to address his unhealthy drinking habits, and hasn't been back since, despite rumors of a potential relapse after his split from Jennifer Garner in 2015.
After breaking up with Ashton Kutcher in 2012, Demi Moore reportedly did a stint in rehab for anorexia and inhaling nitrous oxide (the type of gas in canisters like whipped cream).
Hayden Panettiere recently got out of her second stint in rehab, where she went to seek help for postpartum depression.
Fergie went to rehab to recover from crystal meth addiction, which she revealed to Oprah she used nearly daily in the 2000's.
Lamar Odom first checked into a drug and alcohol rehab center in 2013 to address some of his unhealthy habits, but still appears to be struggling with a dependency on alcohol—something soon-to-be ex-wife Khloe Kardashian has been trying to support him in getting help with.
Kate Moss went to rehab after breaking up with hard-partying beau Johnny Depp, and later wound up dating Pete Dougherty, who was also active on the alcohol and drugs front (heroin, specifically). Now, the 42-year-old supermodel seems to have largely resigned her wild partying ways.
Britney Spears went to rehab in 2015 for reported abuse of prescription ADHD medication.
Lindsay Lohan has been to rehab six times for various driving and drug charges—most of which have been court-ordered rather than voluntary.
In spite of rumors that she went to rehab for drug addiction, Kirsten Dunst has opened up and explained that she was actually there being treated for depression.
Amanda Bynes checked into rehab in 2013 after allegedly being diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Marshall Mathers—a.k.a. Eminem—went to rehab for prescription sleeping pill addiction and heroin use.
Drew Barrymore has spoken emotionally about the rehab stint she did at age 13 for drug and alcohol abuse (which landed her on the cover of People and marred her childhood). At 14, she landed back in rehab after attempting suicide.
Courtney Love has been to rehab several times as a result of abusing (and overdosing on) prescription painkillers and other drugs.
Jon Hamm went to rehab for a month to recover from alcohol abuse.