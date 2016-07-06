30 Major Celebrities Who Have Done Stints in Rehab

Certain phrases are used so often on Hollywood gossip sites and tabloids—think botched plastic surgery, divorce rumors, and baby bump—that they’ve practically lost all their shock value. Rehab is another one that gets thrown around a lot, but it’s also a pretty cool thing for a struggling celeb to do.

Though some actors, models, and musicians may get forced into rehab through court orders or do it more as a kind of vacation than anything else, others make genuine efforts to face serious emotional issues and change their lives for the better. And no one should make fun of that—no matter how many times it takes.

Ahead, 30 A-listers who went to rehab for everything from alcoholism and eating disorders to schizophrenia and emotional trauma.