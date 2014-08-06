Celebrities are Already Wearing Fall 2014 Runway Looks: See Them All Here

If celebrities have access to anything, it’s amazing clothes. Specifically, access to off-the-runway clothes before they hit stores, or—in some cases—before they’re even produced for retail.

This is evident every summer by the sheer number of A-listers who start to step out—some as early as April or May—in Fall 2014 looks by top labels including Dior, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Louis Vuitton at film premieres, parties, photo-calls, fashion events, and red carpets.

