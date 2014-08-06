Celebrities are Already Wearing Fall 2014 Runway Looks: See Them All Here

If celebrities have access to anything, it’s amazing clothes. Specifically, access to off-the-runway clothes before they hit stores, or—in some cases—before they’re even produced for retail.
This is evident every summer by the sheer number of A-listers who start to step out—some as early as April or May—in Fall 2014 looks by top labels including Dior, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Louis Vuitton at film premieres, parties, photo-calls, fashion events, and red carpets.
Click through the gallery to see which starlets have been wearing Fall 2014 runway looks before they’ve even hit the stores, and let us know which outfits are your favorite!
Olivia Palermo in Valentino Fall 2014 at Paris Haute Couture Week in July
Rachel McAdams in Zuhair Murad Fall 2014 at "A Most Wanted Man"premiere.
Blake Lively in Gucci 2014 at a Chime for Change event.
Diane Kruger in Mary Katrantzou Fall 2014 at FX’s "The Bridge" Season 2 premiere.
Model Joan Smalls wears Givenchy Fall 2014 during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Keira Knightley in Valentino Fall 2014
Alexa Chung in Erdem Fall 2014 at the Serpentine Gallery summer party.
Emma Stone in Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2014 at the "Magic In The Moonlight" New York premiere
Julia Roberts in Dior Fall 2014 at "The Normal Heart" premiere.
Megan Fox in David Koma Fall 2014
Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen Fall 2014 at the Tokyo "Maleficent" premiere in June 2014.
Jennifer Lopez in Fausto Puglisi Fall 2014 during a visit to BET's "106 & Park."
Margot Robbie in Ralph Lauren Fall 2014 at The Royal Marsden dinner hosted by the Duke of Cambridge.
Lea Michele in Blumarine Fall 2014 at the 2014 Fox upfronts
Karen Gillan in Louis Vuitton Fall 2013 at the UK Premiere of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Victoria Beckham in her own Fall 2014 design at an event in Singapore.
Hailee Steinfeld in Valentino Fall 2014 dress at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival.
Emmy Rossum in J. Mendel Fall 2014 at the CFDA Fashion Awards
Vera Farmiga in Peter Pilotto Fall 2014 at a Comic-Con party.
Zoe Saldana in Chloe Fall 2014 at a 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' photocall.
Fan Bingbing in Dolce and Gabbana Fall 2014
Emma Roberts wears a Tanya Taylor Fall skirt at Comic Con in July 2014.
Maria Sharapova wears Antonio Berardi Fall 2014 to the ESPY Awards in July 2014.
Eva Longoria in Reem Acra Fall 2014