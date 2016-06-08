StyleCaster
Share

A Gratuitous Guide to 40 Celebrities Wearing Bathing Suits

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Gratuitous Guide to 40 Celebrities Wearing Bathing Suits

by
A Gratuitous Guide to 40 Celebrities Wearing Bathing Suits
40 Start slideshow

For no reason other than unabashed, completely gratuitous summer eye andy, we combed the internet to find the best celebrity swimsuit photos in recent history. We spotted Ciara in a metallic-gold one-piece, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner dancing on a yacht (why not?), and Bella Hadid basically being her sister’s biggest fan in a personalized one-piece swimsuit. Then there’s Iggy Azalea, Amy Schumer, Ashley GrahamKelly Rohrbach, and Ellie Goulding, who were all spotted passing time the way ridiculously rich and famous women seem to do; hanging out on boats in bathing suits.

Click through the gallery to see those snaps and more celebrities in swimsuits. Not excited for summer yet? Just keep clicking, we’ll get you there.

MORE: The Most Flattering One-Pieces to Wear All Summer

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40

Behold: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and more twentysomething-year-old celebrities' butts in bikinis.

Photo: instagram

At first glance, this just looks like a regular celebrity swimwear selfie, but the caption, "I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove 😂," suggests Selena Gomez was really hitting back against trolls who were criticizing her for apparently gaining weight. Idiots.

Photo: instagram / @selenagomez

Model Ashley Graham wearing one of her Swimsuits for All pieces last week.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

Alessandra Ambrosio on the beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna relaxed on the coast of Portofini, Italy, wearing a bikini on July 28, 2012.

Photo: Getty Images

This metallic one-piece (worn by Ciara earlier this year) would be worth the tan lines.

Photo: instagram / @ciara

Khloe Kardashian showed off her revenge body alongside sister Kendall Jenner.

Photo: instagram / @khloekardashian

Julianne Hough was spotted wearing a white bikini while swimming at the beach in St. Barts back in 2013.

Photo: Wenn

Iggy Azalea just celebrated her 26th birthday on a yacht, wearing a bikini, and generally living the life of a rich and famous twentysomething.

Photo: instagram

Kylie Jenner collaborated with Topshop on a swimwear collection and (naturally) has been sharing selfies in the swimsuits all spring.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner

Here's Blac Chyna in May 2016; pregnant with the Kardashian heir and not-so-subtly scheming to take over the world.

Photo: instagram / @blacchyna

A swimsuit-clad Gigi Hadid backstage at Tommy Hilfiger Women's Spring 2016 during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gigi Hadid

Jourdan Dunn, slaying at Crop Over in Barbados.

Photo: instagram / @jourdandunn

Amy Schumer spent a weekend at sea in a black one-piece. We assume that's a vodka orange in her glass.

Photo: instagram / @amyschumer

Olivia Palermo wore a bandeau bikini on Gouverneur beach during her holiday in St. Barts.

Photo: Wenn

Emily Ratajkowski, inspiring beach-body workouts since 2012.

Photo: instagram / @emrata

Whitney Port snapped by the paparazzi in Miami.

Photo: Wenn

Bella Hadid is her sister's biggest fan.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid

How Lea Michele celebrates spring.

Photo: instagram / @leamichele

Bella Hadid by the pool in Gustavia, St. Barts, in 2016.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid

Ellie Goulding kicking off the start of spring.

Photo: instagram

Taylor Swift racked up more than 1.7 million likes on this swimwear snap of herself with Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, and more of her squad friends.

Photo: instagram

Chrissy Teigen snapped in a pink strapless bikini in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images

OK, so it's only half of a bikini, but Rita Ora is still technically wearing a bathing suit in this photo of herself in L.A.

Photo: instagram / @ritaora

Model Kelly Rohrbach posing in a Kore Swim one-piece on a yacht—because, of course.

Photo: instagram / @kellyrohrbach

Kelly Rohrbach shared this snap with the new cast of "Baywatch," red one-piece and all.

Photo: instagram / @kellyrohrbach

Candace Swanepoel, Karlie Kloss, and Alessandra Ambrosio in their Victoria's Secret swimwear at a photocall in 2013.

Photo: Wenn

Hailey Baldwin just about broke the internet, Kardashian style, when she shared this bikini photo alongside Justin Bieber.

Photo: instagram

How Beyoncé does a beach vacation.

Photo: instagram / @beyonce

This photo of Anne Hathaway came at the beginning of 2016, after she spotted paparazzi photographing her (and her baby bump!) at the beach, and she wanted to beat them to it.

Photo: instagram / @annehathaway

This is what summer looks like for model Bar Rafaeli.

Photo: instagram / @barrefaeli

Rihanna on vacation in Barbados.

Photo: Wenn

Vanessa Hudgens and her black bikini cruising around Italy in 2013.

Photo: Wenn

Oh, hey there, Kendall Jenner.

Photo: instagram / @kendalljenner

Coachella with Kylie.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner

It wouldn't be an exhaustive celebrity swimwear retrospective without a reminder of Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift's ridiculously romantic (and staged) vacation. Before they broke up, obviously.

Photo: instagram

Models Irina Shayk and Jessica White basically had a mini photo shoot while celebrating White's birthday in Vegas back in 2010.

Photo: Getty Images

Ellie Goulding took this bikini selfie back in May.

Photo: instagram

Rita Ora and her tiny halter bikini top posed for a poolside selfie.

Photo: instagram / @ritaora

Ashley Greene in a yellow one-piece at Redondo Beach in September 2014.

Photo: Wenn

Next slideshow starts in 10s

16 Gloriously Summery Straw Bags to Buy Now

16 Gloriously Summery Straw Bags to Buy Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share