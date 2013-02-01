Who You Can Expect To See In This Year’s Super Bowl Ads: Beyoncé, Amy Poehler, More

Let’s face it: No one watching the Super Bowl only cares about the game. Yes, football fans are treated to a showdown between the two top-performing teams in the NFL, but there’s plenty of bells and whistles attached to the game that can make it enjoyable for everyone.

Firstly, there’s usually a viewing party—and who doesn’t love spending a Sunday downing beer and buffalo wings? And of course, there’s the halftime show which will be headlined by Beyoncé. But perhaps the most iconic add-on to the match is the Super Bowl commercials. Brands famously shell out millions of dollars for prime advertising placement, and there’s often boldfaced celebrity names attached. Below, we’ve rounded up the A-list stars you can expect to see hawking products during Sunday’s Super Bowl XLVII!

Kate Upton will star alongside Usher and Willem Dafoe in a commercial for Mercedes-Benz. As previously reported , modelwill star alongsideandin a commercial for Mercedes-Benz.

Beyoncé is pretty much the star of the Super Bowl. Aside from the halftime show, her Pepsi campaign (which net her a cool $50 million) is set to debut during the game.

Korean rapper Psy , whose ubiquitous 2012 hit “Gangnam Style” is the most watched YouTube video in history, is starring in an ad for … pistachios. Random, no?

Let u know—which ad are you most excited to see?