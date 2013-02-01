Who You Can Expect To See In This Year’s Super Bowl Ads: Beyoncé, Amy Poehler, More

Let’s face it: No one watching the Super Bowl only cares about the game. Yes, football fans are treated to a showdown between the two top-performing teams in the NFL, but there’s plenty of bells and whistles attached to the game that can make it enjoyable for everyone.
Firstly, there’s usually a viewing party—and who doesn’t love spending a Sunday downing beer and buffalo wings? And of course, there’s the halftime show which will be headlined by Beyoncé. But perhaps the most iconic add-on to the match is the Super Bowl commercials. Brands famously shell out millions of dollars for prime advertising placement, and there’s often boldfaced celebrity names attached. Below, we’ve rounded up the A-list stars you can expect to see hawking products during Sunday’s Super Bowl XLVII!
- As previously reported, model Kate Upton will star alongside Usher and Willem Dafoe in a commercial for Mercedes-Benz.
- Beyoncé is pretty much the star of the Super Bowl. Aside from the halftime show, her Pepsi campaign (which net her a cool $50 million) is set to debut during the game.
- Korean rapper Psy, whose ubiquitous 2012 hit “Gangnam Style” is the most watched YouTube video in history, is starring in an ad for … pistachios. Random, no?
- “30 Rock” funnyman Tracy Morgan—hot off the show’s series finale—will be shilling for MiO Fit, a new sports drink.
- The equally funny Amy Poehler will be featured in a spot for Best Buy. While we have no idea about the commercial’s details, we’re betting it’ll be comedy-heavy.
- Model Bar Refaeli will be featured in a commercial for Internet company Go Daddy.
- “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco will be starring in Toyota ads, and as any Super Bowl viewer knows, car brands buy up a ton of the commercial space.
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (wait, is he still called The Rock now that he’s a “serious” actor?) is in a “Got Milk?” campaign.
Let u know—which ad are you most excited to see?