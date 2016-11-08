Celebritites Wear ‘I Voted’ Stickers, Celebrate Hitting the Polls

It’s Election Day, which can only mean one thing. No, not that we’re about to find out who will be the next president, though there is that. It means that there are tons of pics out there of celebs voting—sticking their “I Voted” stickers all over everything, waiting on line to vote accompanied by pizza (half-pepperoni, obviously), and, in one instance, wearing a “voting jacket.” Yeah, we’re not entirely sure what that is either, but you can bet that we’re out here in our “voting jackets” too, which are just normal jackets that we have designated as such because … we’re voting in them.

By the way, if you want to get in on the action and you’re registered to vote but aren’t sure where your polling station is, you can DM Twitter’s @Gov account to find out. They’re offering personalized voting info via DM, including polling locations, candidate details, and updates on electoral rules and absentee voting. #Useful!

Once you’ve had a chance to peruse all of these pics of celebrities doing their thing at the polls, feel free to take your own “I Voted” selfie when you vote today and do with it what you will. The chance to post a gratuitous selfie doesn’t come along every day, so you may as well make use of it. And if you’ve already voted, excellent—you’re in star company.