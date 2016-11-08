Celebritites Wear ‘I Voted’ Stickers, Celebrate Hitting the Polls

It’s Election Day, which can only mean one thing. No, not that we’re about to find out who will be the next president, though there is that. It means that there are tons of pics out there of celebs voting—sticking their “I Voted” stickers all over everything, waiting on line to vote accompanied by pizza (half-pepperoni, obviously), and, in one instance, wearing a “voting jacket.” Yeah, we’re not entirely sure what that is either, but you can bet that we’re out here in our “voting jackets” too, which are just normal jackets that we have designated as such because … we’re voting in them.
By the way, if you want to get in on the action and you’re registered to vote but aren’t sure where your polling station is, you can DM Twitter’s @Gov account to find out. They’re offering personalized voting info via DM, including polling locations, candidate details, and updates on electoral rules and absentee voting. #Useful!
Once you’ve had a chance to peruse all of these pics of celebrities doing their thing at the polls, feel free to take your own “I Voted” selfie when you vote today and do with it what you will. The chance to post a gratuitous selfie doesn’t come along every day, so you may as well make use of it. And if you’ve already voted, excellent—you’re in star company.
Alicia Keys
"This morning, I woke up feeling hopeful for the power of our voice, for unity, for our continued progress. #VoteLove #ImWithHer," Keys posted.
instagram / @aliciakeys
Taylor Swift
"Today is the day. Go out and VOTE 🇺🇸," Swift posted. And though she didn't say who she's voting for, her cold shoulder sweater said it all for her.
instagram
Jessica Alba
"Your voice matters! #Vote 🇺🇸," Alba wrote, accessorizing with a thumbs-up emoji.
instagram / @jessicaalba
America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams
"Democracy rules! One voice, one vote! Go get your vote on! #ivoted 🗽🇺🇸," Ferrera wrote.
instagram / @americaferrera
Karlie Kloss
"One of the greatest privileges we have as Americans is a voice," Kloss wrote. "I’m proud to say I did my part, now it’s your turn."
instagram / @karliekloss
Katy Perry
On October 25, Perry's birthday, she showed up to early-vote dressed like an American flag. "Happy birthday to me, and happy birthday to you, HRC," she said.
instagram / @katyperry
Anne Hathaway
"Today is #ElectionDay! Have you made your voice heard yet? Check the link in my bio to find out where to vote 🇺🇸," Hathaway wrote, including this link.
instagram / @annehathaway
Olivia Wilde
"Voting jacket. ✔️," Wilde posted.
instagram / @oliviawilde
Shonda Rhimes
Rocking an "I Voted" sticker, Rhimes wrote, "I Voted Early! Exercise your rights, let your voice be heard, make a more perfect union," adding her gratitude to those who volunteered at the polls. "Thank u to the amazing people who volunteered at the polls today!" she said.
instagram / @shondarhimes
Beyoncé
An important reminder from Queen Bey.
instagram / @beyonce
Blake Lively
Please note chocolate smudge. "People can look it up if you don't vote 😬," Lively wrote. "Use your voice!!! 🗣🎉Our future is YOUR choice. How awesome is that?! #VOTE (...and ignore the chocolate on my delicious ballot.😳😛)"
instagram
Halle Berry
"No caption necessary. ✊🏽," Berry wrote.
instagram / @halleberry
Kelly Ripa and Michael Consuelos
Ripa hit the polls today with her eldest son to witness his first ballot casting ever. "Nothing like the feeling of witnessing your child vote for the first time," she wrote. "Nothing. MAKE IT COUNT! 🇺🇸 "
instagram / @kellyripa
Samantha Ronson and Lady Gaga
"Got my voting shades on! We're ready to take on the polls! #election2016 #govote #Vote 🎉💋✌️️🌸❤️🎶🇺🇸🎶🎤🙏🎉@samantharonson," Gaga wrote.
instagram / @ladygaga
Kendall Jenner
"her her her her," Jenner wrote.
instagram / @kendalljenner
Kate Hudson
instagram / @katehudson
Eva Longoria
Longoria emphasized that it's not necessary to wait until Election Day to vote in some states. "Today is National Early Vote Day! Most states allow you to vote early at a time that fits your schedule," she wrote November 1.
instagram / @evalongoria
Jessica Biel
After her husband, Justin Timberlake, posted a now-deleted selfie while voting (turns out, that's definitely a no-no, at least in Tennessee), Biel trolled him with this trio of selfies. "When you're so turnt up about voting that you do a photo shoot with your sticker and think it's cool but then second guess it, but you've already posted, but at least you waited to get home before snapping so you won't almost go to jail, shout out to @justintimberlake," she wrote.
instagram / @jessicabiel
Alanis Morissette
As far as Morissette is concerned, there are no excuses. "#evenwhenyoucantleavethehouse," she posted while breastfeeding baby Onyx.
instagram / @alanis
Drew Barrymore
"I voted today!!!!!!!!!" Barrymore posted. Yes, that's right: nine exclamation points. So exciting!
instagram / @drewbarrymore
Justin Theroux
Broadcasting live from Berlin, Theroux reported that he'd sent his absentee ballot. "⚡️Vote=rocked.⚡️ 🤘🏽📩📬🇺🇸 #berlin," he wrote.
instagram / @justintheroux
Neil Patrick Harris
Harris posted a powerful quote from what looks like the back of a taxi after voting. "'Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. - Martin Luther King Jr.' #VOTE," he wrote.
instagram / @nph
Candace Cameron Bure
She kept her caption short and sweet: "Go VOTE!!"
instagram / @candacecbure
Anna Kendrick
Kendrick just let emojis (and her shirt) do the talking for her: "🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," she wrote.
instagram / @annakendrick47
Mariska Hargitay
"#VOTE" Hargitay wrote. Though we can't quite see who she's voting for, if you know the orientation of the ballot, you know Democrats are all the way on the left. Yeah, she's with her. (In an earlier post, she took a snapshot of the filled-out ballot itself, in case you had any doubts.)
instagram / @therealmariskahargitay
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Daisy
"Baby girl's first election. It's a cool time to be alive. #tearsofjoy," Wilde posted, following up on her "voting jacket" post.
instagram / @oliviawilde
Aja Naomi King
"I'm showing you mine, now you show me yours!!! (I voted stickers of course!) 😘🎉💥 VOTE!!! #ImWithHer," she wrote.
instagram / @ajanaomi_king
Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham
"Our family voted and we couldn't be happier. How 'bout you??" Dunham wrote.
instagram / @lenadunham
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Gellar wrote a novella alongside her pic.
instagram / @sarahmgellar
Joe Jonas
"#VOTE," Jonas urged, giving his best Blue Steel.
instagram / @joejonas
Nick Jonas
"Right off the plane from Hawaii to go vote. #electionday," he wrote.
instagram / @nickjonas
Uzo Aduba
"Starting the morning right. #Vote #election2016 #workday," she said.
instagram / @uzoaduba
Sarah Jessica Parker
"Good L_rd it feels good," she wrote.
instagram / @sarahjessicaparker
Molly Sims' Daughter, Scarlett
"We voted #letsdothis #shestolemysticker," Sims wrote.
instagram / @mollybsims
Amy Poehler
Make no mistake: Poehler's with her. "Sent in my absentee last week while wearing my Parks and Recreation crew hat. Wish I was in New York to watch history in the making. #Vote #ImWithHer #VoteKnope#SmartGirlsVote," she wrote.
instagram / @amypoehlersmartgirls
Brooklyn Decker and Hank
"Confession: Today marks the first time I have ever voted for a president," Decker wrote. "My first eligible election, I was a registered NC voter living in NYC. My second presidential election I had to travel last minute and wasn't in town to vote. It feels pretty great. And Hank loved my sticker. (Although being a NC voter would be nice this year....)"
instagram / @brooklyndecker
Heidi Klum
"I VOTED 👍🏼," Klum wrote.
instagram / @heidiklum
Steve Harvey
"I just voted! I want all my followers to please get out and vote! Do not sit this out, we can do it. 🇺🇸 #vote #election2016 #usa," Harvey wrote.
instagram / @iamsteveharveytv
Ian Somerhalder
"LET'S DO THIS AMERICA!" Somerhalder wrote. "Come on Mrs. President, let's please fix what's wrong and move on... Healthcare, The Middle East, The economy, education, preserving our environment and moving into a green future for starters... You've got a lot to do, but we're behind you. The country is divided-lets stitch it back together with innovation, compassion, gratitude and love."
instagram
Mario Lopez
"Happy #NationalEarlyVoteDay! If you don't vote you can't complain. It's your right & civic duty as an American to vote... #America #Democracy #IVoted," Lopez wrote ahead of Election Day.
instagram / @mariolopezextra
Brie Larson
"Made friends with my fellow voters," Larson posted. "I taught them my personal motto: 'When life gives you a line, order pizza.'"
instagram / @brielarson