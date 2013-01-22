Celebrities in the Front Row: Paris Couture Week Edition

The Spring 2013 Couture collections are officially underway, which means only one thing: The fashion elite and Hollywood’s A-list have decamped to Paris, where they’ve been checking out the glamorous gowns, sipping Champagne at swanky after-parties, and constantly Instragramming blurry photos of the Parisian snowfall (we get it, it’s snowing in Europe, people!).

With a lineup that includes Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli, Armani Privé, Valentino, and Chanel, it’s no surprise that bold-faced names have been lining the front rows to scope out gowns for their next red carpet, or simply just to take in the glamour of it all (or to collect a massive paycheck for the publicity they bring to the show, but that’s another story for another post).

From Hollywood heavy-hitters like Diane Kruger and Jessica Alba, to young style-setters along the lines of Hailee Steinfeld and Chloe Moretz, it’s safe to say anyone who’s anyone is in Paris this week.

