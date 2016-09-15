Every Amazing Front-Row Celeb Look from New York Fashion Week

Celebrities bring their A-game to high-profile fashion shows, and when New York Fashion Week kicked off last week in our fine city, A-listers did not disappoint. From newly blonde Emily Blunt to perennially cool Chloë Sevigny, and from ubiquitous Anna Wintour to model it-girls Karlie Kloss, Coco Rochas and Karolina Kurkova, we spotted hundreds of incredible looks at runways across Gotham.
We narrowed it down to our not-to-be-missed favorite looks. Click through to discover—plus, keep your eye out for Lady Gaga, J. Alexander (a.k.a. Miss J), and some very special fashion moments from the world’s best fashionistas—all live from the best city in the world.
Ricky Lauren, Julianne Moore, Liv Freundlich, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Annabelle Wallis, and Jessica Alba at Ralph Lauren
Christina Milian and Jasmine Sanders at Bibhu Mohapatra
Karlie Kloss, Toni Garrn, and Romee Strijd at Boss Womenswear
Sienna Miller, Anna Wintour, and Emily Blunt at Michael Kors
Simone Biles, Anna Wintour, and Maria Sharapova at Vera Wang
Christina Hendricks and Iris Apfel at Naeem Khan
Tamar Braxton at Frontrow
Ann Dexter Jones, Jerry Hall, and Courtney Love at Marchesa
Young Paris at Bibhu Mohapatra
Mickey Boardman at Anna Sui
Lady Gaga and Steven Klein at Brandon Maxwell
Karolina Kurkova and Coco Rocha at Anna Sui
Michele Hicks and Sofia Coppola at Anna Sui
Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, La La Anthony, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chloë Sevigny at Vera Wang
Jasmine Sanders and La La Anthony at Vera Wang
J. Alexander and Kelly Osbourne at Xuly Bet
Susie Bubble, Caroline Issa, Olivia Palermo, and Jessica Hart at Delpozo
Jessica Alba at Narciso Rodriguez
Karrueche Tran at Reem Acra
Barron Hilton II and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Dennis Basso
Whoopi Goldberg and Iris Apfel at Carmen Marc Valvo
2 Chainz, Russell Westbrook, and Fabolous at Yeezy Season 4
Simon Huck, Winnie Harlow, and Vic Mensa at Yeezy Season 4
Tyga, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Carine Roitfeld, and Pharrell Williams at Yeezy Season 4
Miranda July and Abbi Jacobson at Opening Ceremony
Tinashe at Opening Ceremony
Jamie Chung at Opening Ceremony
Kalela at Opening Ceremony
Baz Luhrmann, will.i.am, and apl.de.ap at Opening Ceremony