Every Amazing Front-Row Celeb Look from New York Fashion Week

by
Celebrities bring their A-game to high-profile fashion shows, and when New York Fashion Week kicked off last week in our fine city, A-listers did not disappoint. From newly blonde Emily Blunt to perennially cool Chloë Sevigny, and from ubiquitous Anna Wintour to model it-girls Karlie KlossCoco Rochas and Karolina Kurkova, we spotted hundreds of incredible looks at runways across Gotham.

We narrowed it down to our not-to-be-missed favorite looks. Click through to discover—plus, keep your eye out for Lady GagaJ. Alexander (a.k.a. Miss J), and some very special fashion moments from the world’s best fashionistas—all live from the best city in the world.

Ricky Lauren, Julianne Moore, Liv Freundlich, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Annabelle Wallis, and Jessica Alba at Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty

Christina Milian and Jasmine Sanders at Bibhu Mohapatra

Photo: Getty

Karlie Kloss, Toni Garrn, and Romee Strijd at Boss Womenswear

Photo: Getty

Sienna MillerAnna Wintour, and Emily Blunt at Michael Kors

Photo: Getty

Mario at Frontrow

Photo: Getty

Simone BilesAnna Wintour, and Maria Sharapova at Vera Wang

Photo: Getty

Christina Hendricks and Iris Apfel at Naeem Khan

Photo: Getty

Tamar Braxton at Frontrow

Photo: Getty

Spike Lee at Xuly Bet

Photo: Getty

Ann Dexter Jones, Jerry Hall, and Courtney Love at Marchesa

Photo: Getty

Young Paris at Bibhu Mohapatra

Photo: Getty

Mickey Boardman at Anna Sui

Photo: Getty

Lady Gaga and Steven Klein at Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty

Karolina Kurkova and Coco Rocha at Anna Sui

Photo: Getty

Coco Rocha at Anna Sui

Photo: Getty

Nina Dobrev at Marchesa

Photo: Getty

Michele Hicks and Sofia Coppola at Anna Sui

Photo: Getty

Jasmine Sanders, June Ambrose, La La Anthony, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chloë Sevigny at Vera Wang

Photo: Getty

Jasmine Sanders and La La Anthony at Vera Wang

Photo: Getty

J. Alexander and Kelly Osbourne at Xuly Bet

Photo: Getty

Susie Bubble, Caroline Issa, Olivia Palermo, and Jessica Hart at Delpozo

 Ty Hunter at Frontrow

Photo: Getty

Jessica Alba at Narciso Rodriguez

Photo: Getty

Karrueche Tran at Reem Acra

Photo: Getty

Barron Hilton II and Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Dennis Basso

Photo: Getty

Whoopi Goldberg and Iris Apfel at Carmen Marc Valvo

Photo: Getty

2 Chainz, Russell Westbrook, and Fabolous at Yeezy Season 4

Simon Huck, Winnie Harlow, and Vic Mensa at Yeezy Season 4

Tyga, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Carine Roitfeld, and Pharrell Williams at Yeezy Season 4

Miranda July and Abbi Jacobson at Opening Ceremony

Tinashe at Opening Ceremony

Jamie Chung at Opening Ceremony

Kalela at Opening Ceremony

Baz Luhrmann, will.i.am, and apl.de.ap at Opening Ceremony

