Every Amazing Front-Row Celeb Look from New York Fashion Week

Celebrities bring their A-game to high-profile fashion shows, and when New York Fashion Week kicked off last week in our fine city, A-listers did not disappoint. From newly blonde Emily Blunt to perennially cool Chloë Sevigny, and from ubiquitous Anna Wintour to model it-girls Karlie Kloss, Coco Rochas and Karolina Kurkova, we spotted hundreds of incredible looks at runways across Gotham.

We narrowed it down to our not-to-be-missed favorite looks. Click through to discover—plus, keep your eye out for Lady Gaga, J. Alexander (a.k.a. Miss J), and some very special fashion moments from the world’s best fashionistas—all live from the best city in the world.