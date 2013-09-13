Celebrities in the Front Row: New York Fashion Week

The New York Fashion Week shows held in September always seem to bring out the best of the best when it comes to street style and star-spotting. This season, top designers like Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, and Alexander Wang have debuted stellar Spring 2014 collections, as have fan favorites like Rebecca Minkoff—and where there are great designer shows, there are sure to be starlets sitting front row.

This season, we’ve spotted stars like Solange Knowles, Bella Thorne, “Girls” stars Zosia Mamet, Jamie Chung, and more. Most notably, Nicki Minaj, who made headlines for sitting front row next to Anna Wintour at the Spring 2012 Carolina Herrera show, attended Herve Leger at Lincoln Center.

Fashion show front rows are a business in itself, and designers clamor to have A-listers lining their audiences, sometimes even paying for the privilege of having a major star on the guest list. That said, an emphasis on famous attendees over industry stalwarts can sometimes backfire, resulting in a front row packed with C-listers and former reality stars-turned-actresses who are sure to bring the paparazzi to the show.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most notable movers and shakers in New York Fashion Week’s front rows thus far. Keep checking back to see who hits the front row in the coming days—we’ll keep updating as the week rolls on!