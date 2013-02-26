Celebrities in the Front Row: Milan Fashion Week Edition

While Milan Fashion Week isn’t quite known for drawing the same caliber of A-listers as New York, London and Paris (the Italian city typically tends to line its front rows with socialites, top editors and fashion’s elite), it seemed this season there were more than enough boldfaced names to go around.

It-girls like Lana Del Rey and Olivia Palermo donned designer duds in multiple front rows, while a few random A-listers like a pregnant Fergie and Janet Jackson (who just announced that she secretly married billionaire Wissam Al Mana a few months ago) also stepped out to the Italian city.

