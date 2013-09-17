Celebrities in the Front Row: London Fashion Week

Coming off a star-studded New York Fashion Week, which featured a front row packed with faces like Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna, London Fashion Week is typically low-key in comparison. London’s fashion show scene may be picking up—standouts include rising star labels like Erdem, Peter Pilotto, and (of course) Burberry Prorsum—but the “front row culture” is a little different.

Designers who show in New York tend to clamor for boldfaced names lining the front row, even if they seem completely unrelated to the brand identity or collection. For example, R&B singer Ne-Yo nabbed a top notch spot at womenswear designer Carolina Herrera‘s Spring 2014 show.

In London, the guest lists seem to be more aligned with the brands themselves, featuring socialites who would actually buy the clothes, models, and fashion-savvy celebs like Sienna Miller getting priority when it comes to seating. Of course, there are a few outliers, with folks like punk icon Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees making an appearance for the fashionable festivities.

