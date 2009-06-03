Celebrities Flock To “The Hangover” Premiere

Bradley Cooper and The Office‘s Ed Helms premiered their new movie The Hangover in LA last night to a very star-studded crowd. While Cooper looked dashing in a three-piece suit, all eyes were on the Olsen twins as they made a red carpet appearance to support Ashley’s boyfriend Justin Bartha, who also stars in the summer comedy. While Ashley did her best to resurrect the 90s in a slinky black Calvin Klein dress, Mary Kate was back to sporting her John Lennon style sunglasses with a mini Azzedine Alaia dress.

Kristen Bell, another petite blonde style maven, made a very fashionable appearance in a lace Brian Reyes dress, Brian Atwood pumps, and a House of Lavande statement necklace, while Eva Mendes dressed for spring in a floaty halter maxi dress. The movie’s only female star, “roller girl” herself Heather Graham, made a big splash as the lady in red wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Other celebs lining up for The Hangover included Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy, Jamie Lynn Sigler and boyfriend Jerry Ferrara, Danny Masterson, Kate Walsh, Jeremy Piven, Audrina Patridge, Jason Bateman and Zac Efron – who still hasn’t taken our advice and gotten that much needed bang trim.

