23 Celebs Wearing Face Masks Because They Really Are Just Like Us

We’re more than three months into a global pandemic and for most of the United States, we’ll have to keep up social distancing and mask-wearing for a bit (a lot?) longer. It’s just a part of our lives now. And this goes for celebs, too. Celebrities also wear face masks while out and about picking up food or visiting friends. Sure, you’re probably seeing some stars socialize sans masks but we wish they wouldn’t, TBH. It’s great that (most) celebs are taking mask-wearing seriously and showing their millions of fans that it’s both easy and essential.

Although we’re wearing masks to protect each other from the spread of COVID-19, which is extremely serious, it’s okay to have some fun with your mask. It’s something you have to put on your face every time you go out so there’s nothing wrong with picking up a cute print or a one with a fun slogan. It’s also a great way to support a charity, Black-owned brand or an indie designer who is donating masks to those in need.

Check out some of our favorite celebrities in their masks, both simple styles and bold prints. Let it inspire you to grab a new one since it doesn’t look like we’ll be retiring them anytime soon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Aniston

The actress joined the #wearadamnmask trend for a good cause.

Reese Witherspoon

How cute and how Reese is this plaid mask?

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

No one has been out and about during this time more than this new couple.

Ariel Winter

Cute loungewear goes perfectly with a printed mask.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erber

They showed their respect for others by wearing a mask to a farmer’s market in LA.

Kerry Washington

A leopard mask is always a good idea.

Patrick Dempsey

Grey’s Anatomy fans everywhere screamed over this caption.

Hailey Bieber

Of course, Bieber is wearing a mask from her husband Justin’s brand, Drew House.

Jennifer Garner

The actress wore a classic striped mask while taking a walk through her neighborhood.

Kate Mara

You don’t have to pair loungewear with a mask. A chic dress works, too.

Mandy Moore

This artsy print is sure to be a designer mask. (She didn’t tag it!)

Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried designed her mask for charity with War Child.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

This bright pink mask is from designer Christian Siriano.

Lizzo

Match your face mask to your bikini! This one is by ThickbyRobyn.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

This pregnant star looks adorable in a tie-dye mask.

Lucy Hale

The actress picked up coffee to go in a bright printed mask.

Olivia Wilde

The colors in the mask match her summery outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens

Use your mask to say what you want to say, a la Vanessa Hudgens.

Heidi Klum

A scarf makes a great face covering.

Kelly Obsbourne

Or you can pay homage to your rocker dad.

Erykah Badu

The singer wore a hazmat suit decked out in the Louis Vuitton logo.

Naomi Campbell

No one does a better job at protecting themselves than the supermodel.

Bella Hadid

The model wore a disposable mask while traveling.