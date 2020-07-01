23 Celebs Wearing Face Masks Because They Really Are Just Like Us

We’re more than three months into a global pandemic and for most of the United States, we’ll have to keep up social distancing and mask-wearing for a bit (a lot?) longer. It’s just a part of our lives now. And this goes for celebs, too. Celebrities also wear face masks while out and about picking up food or visiting friends. Sure, you’re probably seeing some stars socialize sans masks but we wish they wouldn’t, TBH. It’s great that (most) celebs are taking mask-wearing seriously and showing their millions of fans that it’s both easy and essential.
Although we’re wearing masks to protect each other from the spread of COVID-19, which is extremely serious, it’s okay to have some fun with your mask. It’s something you have to put on your face every time you go out so there’s nothing wrong with picking up a cute print or a one with a fun slogan. It’s also a great way to support a charity, Black-owned brand or an indie designer who is donating masks to those in need.
Check out some of our favorite celebrities in their masks, both simple styles and bold prints. Let it inspire you to grab a new one since it doesn’t look like we’ll be retiring them anytime soon.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
View this post on Instagram
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
Jennifer Aniston
The actress joined the #wearadamnmask trend for a good cause.
Reese Witherspoon
How cute and how Reese is this plaid mask?
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck
No one has been out and about during this time more than this new couple.
Ariel Winter
Cute loungewear goes perfectly with a printed mask.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erber
They showed their respect for others by wearing a mask to a farmer’s market in LA.
Kerry Washington
A leopard mask is always a good idea.
Patrick Dempsey
Grey’s Anatomy fans everywhere screamed over this caption.
Hailey Bieber
Of course, Bieber is wearing a mask from her husband Justin’s brand, Drew House.
Jennifer Garner
The actress wore a classic striped mask while taking a walk through her neighborhood.
Kate Mara
You don’t have to pair loungewear with a mask. A chic dress works, too.
View this post on Instagram
Be a kind human and wear a mask, please. It’s not a political statement. It should be a normalized act of hygiene and common consideration of our fellow citizens. It’s one of the only proven preventive measures we have (besides hand washing and social distancing)....So why not? This isn’t forever but we are still in the middle of this battle. #wearamask
Mandy Moore
This artsy print is sure to be a designer mask. (She didn’t tag it!)
View this post on Instagram
Some benefits to wearing a mask: 1. they’re a new means of expressing yourself (design your own- like mine @warchildusa) 2. no one can smell your coffee breath 3. salad in your teeth? no one’ll know! 4. Pimples can hide, too. 5. You’re much less vulnerable to viruses and germs 6. (my favorite) you’re much less contagious to others if you’re sick! Anti-maskers are the laziest. Better safe than sorry AMIRIGHT.
Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried designed her mask for charity with War Child.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
This bright pink mask is from designer Christian Siriano.
Lizzo
Match your face mask to your bikini! This one is by ThickbyRobyn.
Katherine Schwarzenegger
This pregnant star looks adorable in a tie-dye mask.
Lucy Hale
The actress picked up coffee to go in a bright printed mask.
Olivia Wilde
The colors in the mask match her summery outfit.
Vanessa Hudgens
Use your mask to say what you want to say, a la Vanessa Hudgens.
Heidi Klum
A scarf makes a great face covering.
Kelly Obsbourne
Or you can pay homage to your rocker dad.
Erykah Badu
The singer wore a hazmat suit decked out in the Louis Vuitton logo.
Naomi Campbell
No one does a better job at protecting themselves than the supermodel.
Bella Hadid
The model wore a disposable mask while traveling.